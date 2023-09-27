Global Graphene Battery Industry Research Report 2023: A $373 Million Market by 2028 - Market is Gaining Traction Across Multiple Sectors as a Key Player in Future Energy Storage Solutions

News provided by

Research and Markets

27 Sep, 2023, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene Battery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphene battery market size reached US$ 90.5 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 373.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.84% during 2023-2028.

The accelerating graphene battery market is emerging as a key player in future energy storage solutions, driven by the unique properties of graphene, a robust and flexible form of carbon with superior electrical and thermal conductivity. These batteries, including lithium-sulfur, lithium-ion, and lead-acid types, are increasingly favored for their enhanced performance, reduced charging time, and high-capacity energy storage capabilities.

The market is gaining traction across various sectors, including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, and electronics. Heightened environmental awareness has led to a surge in demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which frequently utilize graphene batteries. The material's attributes also make it an efficient storage platform for renewable energy sources.

Another driving factor is the growing adoption of supercapacitors, which offer longer product life, quick charging, and extended shelf life. These benefits make graphene batteries ideal for portable electronic devices that require greater flexibility and improved communication capabilities. The technology is also increasingly being used in industrial applications.

Government initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact by promoting cleaner battery solutions are expected to further stimulate market growth. Overall, the market's potential is enormous, fueled by a range of applications from EVs to portable electronics and renewable energy storage.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global graphene battery market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global graphene battery market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the battery type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global graphene battery market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

  • Cabot Corporation
  • Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.
  • Global Graphene Group
  • Graphenano s.l.
  • Graphene Batteries AS
  • Hybrid Kinetic Group Limited
  • Nanotech Energy Inc.
  • XG Sciences Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Battery Type:

  • Lithium-ion Graphene Battery
  • Lithium-Sulphur Graphene Battery
  • Graphene Supercapacitor
  • Lead-acid Graphene Battery

Breakup by Application:

  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Energy
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Industrial Robotics
  • Healthcare

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Others
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • United Kingdom
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Others
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e32ko8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: BEMS Vendors, System Integrators Join Hands with ESCOs, Software Providers to Deliver EEM Systems

Global Yacht Business Industry Report 2023-2030: Growing Popularity of Nautical Tourism Underpins Market Expansion - Demand Shifts to Larger Superyachts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.