Global Graphene Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Report 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$458 Million, Driven by a Compounded Growth of 36.9%

Oct 16, 2019, 05:00 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphene - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Graphene market worldwide is projected to grow by US$458 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 36.9%. Graphene Nanoplatelets, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 30.7%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$203.4 Million by the year 2025, Graphene Nanoplatelets will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 41.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Graphene Nanoplatelets will reach a market size of US$14.1 Million by the close of the analysis period.

As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 35.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$76.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

  • 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.
  • ACS Material, LLC
  • AMO GmbH
  • BGT Materials Limited
  • CVD Equipment Corporation
  • Directa Plus S.p.A.
  • Global Graphene Group
  • Grafoid Inc.
  • Graphene NanoChem PLC
  • Graphene Square Inc.
  • Graphenea S.A.
  • Graphensic AB
  • Haydale Graphene Industries Plc
  • NanoXplore, Inc.
  • Thomas Swan & Company Ltd.
  • Vorbeck Materials Corp.
  • XG Sciences, Inc.
  • Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Corporation Limited

