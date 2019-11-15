Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global graphite heat exchanger market stood at $2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024, on account of surging prices of energy.

A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. Graphite materials are used in heat exchangers as they provide good refractory and mechanical properties but still maintain a high thermal conductivity. Graphite heat exchangers provide excellent corrosion resistance to a wide variety of chemicals and are therefore commonly used in industries such as chemical, refining & processing, petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, fertilizers, steel pickling, mining and metal finishing.



In terms of product, the global graphite heat exchanger market has been categorized into shell & tube, plates, blocks and others. The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers are the most common types of graphite heat exchangers used, globally, and accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018.



The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers have a larger heat exchange area and they also have excellent resistant to stress and pressure surges. They are extensively used as power condensers, preheaters, oil coolers and steam generators. These types of graphite heat exchangers are considered to be an ideal choice for heavy-duty applications, owing to their high efficiency.



Europe accounted for a significant portion of the global graphite heat exchanger market in 2018. In coming years, the market for graphite heat exchangers is expected to witness growth in the region, owing to its application in the food & beverages industry. Moreover, the market for graphite heat exchangers in the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable portion, on the back of increasing usage of graphite heat exchangers in the petrochemical industry. US accounted for majority of the North American graphite heat exchanger market in 2018 and is likely to account for majority of the market during the forecast period as well.



Companies involved in the manufacturing of graphite heat exchangers are investing heavily in R&D to develop highly efficient heat exchangers over the next few years.



Key players in the global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, among others.



