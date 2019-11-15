Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
DUBLIN, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market By Product, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global graphite heat exchanger market stood at $2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.5 billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of over 9% during 2019-2024, on account of surging prices of energy.
A heat exchanger is a device used to transfer heat between two or more fluids. Graphite materials are used in heat exchangers as they provide good refractory and mechanical properties but still maintain a high thermal conductivity. Graphite heat exchangers provide excellent corrosion resistance to a wide variety of chemicals and are therefore commonly used in industries such as chemical, refining & processing, petrochemical, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, fertilizers, steel pickling, mining and metal finishing.
In terms of product, the global graphite heat exchanger market has been categorized into shell & tube, plates, blocks and others. The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers are the most common types of graphite heat exchangers used, globally, and accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2018.
The shell & tube graphite heat exchangers have a larger heat exchange area and they also have excellent resistant to stress and pressure surges. They are extensively used as power condensers, preheaters, oil coolers and steam generators. These types of graphite heat exchangers are considered to be an ideal choice for heavy-duty applications, owing to their high efficiency.
Europe accounted for a significant portion of the global graphite heat exchanger market in 2018. In coming years, the market for graphite heat exchangers is expected to witness growth in the region, owing to its application in the food & beverages industry. Moreover, the market for graphite heat exchangers in the North American region is anticipated to hold a considerable portion, on the back of increasing usage of graphite heat exchangers in the petrochemical industry. US accounted for majority of the North American graphite heat exchanger market in 2018 and is likely to account for majority of the market during the forecast period as well.
Companies involved in the manufacturing of graphite heat exchangers are investing heavily in R&D to develop highly efficient heat exchangers over the next few years.
Key players in the global graphite heat exchanger market are Alfa Laval AB, SGL Group, MERSEN, Graphite India Limited, Nantong Xingqiu, Nantong Sunshine, among others.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Factors considered while selecting a supplier
4.2. Product awareness and applicability & usage analysis
4.3. Challenges/issues faced post purchase
4.4. Unmet needs
5. Global Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product (Shell & Tube, Plates, Blocks and Others)
5.2.2. By End User (Chemical Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Metal Surface Treatment Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food & Beverages Industry and Others)
5.2.3. By Region
5.2.4. By Company (2018)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product, By End User and By Region)
6. Europe Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product
6.2.2. By End User
6.2.3. By Country
7. North America Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By End User
7.2.3. By Country
8. Asia-Pacific Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By End User
8.2.3. By Country
9. Middle East & Africa Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By End User
9.2.3. By Country
10. South America Graphite Heat Exchanger Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By End User
10.2.3. By Country
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. Competition Outlook
13.2. Company Profiles
13.2.1. Basic Details
13.2.2. Financials (As reported)
13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis
13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence
13.2.5. Planned Investments
13.2.6. Pricing of Target Products
13.2.7. Market positioning
13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)
13.3.1 Alfa Laval AB
13.3.2 SGL Group
13.3.3 MERSEN SA
13.3.4 Graphite India Limited
13.3.5 Nantong Xingqiu
13.3.6 Nantong Sunshine
13.3.7 Qingdao Boao
13.3.8 Qingdao Hanxin
13.3.9 Nantong Shanjian
13.3.10 Qingdao BoHua
14. Strategic Recommendations
