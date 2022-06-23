Global Green Ammonia Markets, 2022-2031: Green Ammonia as a Transportation Fuel Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Green Ammonia Market: Focus on End-Use Sectors, Production Technologies, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green ammonia market is projected to reach $18.28 billion in terms of revenue by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.24%

The demand for green ammonia is anticipated to grow with increasingly stringent carbon emission regulations and zero-carbon energy goals.

Also, there is increasing cognizance that ensures energy security from low-carbon intermittent sources, which requires long-term sustainable energy storage and the identification of suitable carriers.

Moreover, continuously decreasing the cost of hydrogen production through electrolysis is another factor to spur the demand for green ammonia during the forecast period (2024-2031). However, the higher installation cost for the integrated infrastructure of green ammonia is anticipated to hinder market growth in the upcoming future.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The green ammonia market is still in the development phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop green ammonia, which is expected to increase due to rising public concern and government regulations related to carbon emissions and the protection of environmental health.

Moreover, green ammonia has the potential to make a significant impact by decreasing global dependence on fossil fuels and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Industrial Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions, the shift to green, eco-friendly, sustainable technologies brings significant sales and financing opportunities. This shift was prominently experienced in regions such as North America, Europe, and some Asian countries.

Furthermore, green ammonia has a low to moderate impact on the fertilizer and transportation fuel industry; however, in the upcoming future, with increased production of green ammonia, the impact is anticipated to increase.

Impact of COVID-19

Since the green ammonia is not much commercialized, the impact of COVID-19 on the global market has been negligible. Moreover, the rise in the trend of sustainability is expected to positively affect the growth of the market in the next 10 years, as green ammonia is produced using sustainable technologies. Also, the consumption of green ammonia is expected to increase post-COVID-19 pandemic as the planned projects come online.

In the global green ammonia market, Europe and North America are anticipated to gain traction in terms of green ammonia production owing to the R&D advancements and supporting government regulations in the regions.

How Can This Report Add Value to An Organization?

The product segment helps the reader understand the different technologies involved in green ammonia production, including alkaline water electrolysis (AWE), proton exchange membrane (PEM), and solid oxide electrolysis (SOE).

Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different green ammonia by end-use sectors (power generation and energy storage, agriculture, transportation, industrial feedstock, and others). Green ammonia is fuel for the future and has a high potential to grow in the future.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global green ammonia market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint ventures. The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansion and partnership to strengthen their position in the green ammonia market.

For instance, in October 2021, Scatec ASA, a leading renewable power producer, entered into a partnership agreement with Fertiglobe to jointly produce a 50-100 MW green hydrogen site, which would be further used as a feedstock for green ammonia production.

Recent Developments in Global Green Ammonia Market

In March 2021 , ACME Group of India , a solar power producing company, signed an agreement with the Oman company, Tatweer, to initiate a production facility of green ammonia located in Duqm, Oman .

, ACME Group of , a solar power producing company, signed an agreement with the company, Tatweer, to initiate a production facility of green ammonia located in Duqm, . In March 2022 , ACME Group of India , a solar power producing company, signed a joint venture agreement with Norway -based company, Scatec ASA, to initiate a production facility of green ammonia in the sultanate of Oman , with an annual production capacity of around 100,000 tons.

, ACME Group of , a solar power producing company, signed a joint venture agreement with -based company, Scatec ASA, to initiate a production facility of green ammonia in the sultanate of , with an annual production capacity of around 100,000 tons. In May 2021 , Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) announced to strategically build a green ammonia plant with an annual production capacity of around 200,000 tons.

, Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD) announced to strategically build a green ammonia plant with an annual production capacity of around 200,000 tons. In December 2020 , Haldor Topsoe, a carbon reduction technology specialist, Skovgaard Invest, a Danish renewable energy developer, and Vestas, a wind turbine manufacturer, announced the building of a green ammonia production plant in Western Jutland, Denmark .

, Haldor Topsoe, a carbon reduction technology specialist, Skovgaard Invest, a Danish renewable energy developer, and Vestas, a wind turbine manufacturer, announced the building of a green ammonia production plant in Western Jutland, . In February 2021 , Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and A.P. Moller - Maersk announced their strategic plans for the development of Europe's largest green ammonia production facility in Esbjerg, Denmark .

, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and A.P. Moller - Maersk announced their strategic plans for the development of largest green ammonia production facility in Esbjerg, . In July 2021 , Fusion-Fuel, based in Ireland , and Consolidated Contractors Group, a global construction company, announced the building of a new green ammonia project, 'Hevo Ammonia Project' in Morocco .

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Aker Clean Hydrogen

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Air Products Inc.

Haldor Topsor A/S

Fusion-Fuel

HY2GEN AG

Eneus Energy Limited

Hive Energy

Siemens Energy

H2U Technologies, Inc.

Fertiglobe

ACME Group

Enaex Energy

Dyno Nobel

Origin Energy Limited

Yara International ASA

Iberdrola, S.A.

Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Trends: Current and Future

1.1.1.1 Green Ammonia for Energy Storage

1.1.1.2 Green Ammonia as a Sustainable Future Fuel

1.1.2 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Bodies

1.1.3.3 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Green Ammonia Market

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Increased Consumer Awareness and Preference Toward Sustainable Products

1.2.1.2 Increased Investment in Green Ammonia Production

1.2.1.3 Stringent Rules and Regulations Related to Carbon Emissions

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Production Cost

1.2.2.2 Limited Commercialization of Green Ammonia

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 Product Developments

1.2.3.2 Market Developments

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

1.2.4.2 Partnerships and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.3 Collaborations and Alliances

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Green Ammonia as a Transportation Fuel

1.2.5.2 Increased Adoption of Energy-Efficient Technologies

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.4 Green Ammonia Planned Projects

1.4.1 Key Green Ammonia Planned Projects

2 Application

2.1 Global Green Ammonia Market (Applications and Specifications)

2.1.1 Global Green Ammonia Market (by End-Use Sectors)

2.1.1.1 Power Generation and Energy Storage

2.1.1.2 Transportation

2.1.1.3 Agriculture

2.1.1.4 Industrial Feedstock

2.1.1.5 Others

2.2 Demand Analysis of Green Ammonia Market (by End-Use Sectors), Value and Volume Data

3 Products

3.1 Global Green Ammonia Market (Products and Specifications)

3.1.1 Global Green Ammonia Market (by Production Technologies)

3.1.1.1 Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE)

3.1.1.2 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

3.1.1.3 Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)

3.2 Demand Analysis of Green Ammonia Market (by Production Technologies), Value and Volume Data

3.2.1 Comparison of Production Efficiency between the Technologies

3.3 Product Benchmarking: Growth Rate - Market Share Matrix, 2024

3.4 Patent Analysis

3.4.1 Patent Analysis (by Status)

3.5 Pricing Analysis

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Benchmarking (2025)

5.1.1 Competitive Position Matrix (2025)

5.1.2 Product Matrix for Key Companies

5.1.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies (2026)

5.2 Company Profiles

