Global Green Cement Market Trajectory & Analytics 2012-2019 & 2020-2027: Focus on Fly-ash Based, Slag Based, Recycled Aggregates, Residential, Commercial

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Green Cement estimated at US$18.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$46.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Fly-ash Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$16.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Slag Based segment is readjusted to a revised 13.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13% CAGR

The Green Cement market in the U. S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 11.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.8% CAGR.

Recycled Aggregates Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR

In the global Recycled Aggregates segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

Cemex S. A. B. de C. V.

China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

Ecocem Ireland Ltd.

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

Taiwan Cement Corporation

Votorantim Cimentos Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Green Cement Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Green Cement Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Green Cement Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Green Cement Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fly-ash Based (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fly-ash Based (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Slag Based (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Slag Based (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Slag Based (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Recycled Aggregates (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Residential (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Residential (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Residential (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Commercial (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Commercial (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Commercial (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Green Cement Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Green Cement Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Green Cement Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Green Cement Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Green Cement Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Green Cement Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44

