Global Green Cement Report 2019: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2024

The global green cement market expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024

Cement is a strong binding and adhesive agent that has a high level of carbon footprint but serves as a key ingredient in the construction industry. Green cement is a cleaner alternative to traditional cement that is produced by using industrial by-products such as fly ash, blast furnace slag, aluminosilicates, and recycled industrial waste. A significant reduction in carbon emissions is the key advantage offered by green cement, which is augmenting its demand across the globe. It is now used in the construction of structural columns, bridges, dams and buildings that form a part of sustainable architectural programs in various nations.

The thriving construction industry and growing environmental concerns are among the crucial factors driving the market growth. As compared to the conventionally used Portland cement, green cement significantly reduces carbon emissions, provides better functionality, and requires fewer natural materials during production.

With the growing awareness about the detrimental effect of carbon emissions on the environment, there has been a shift toward eco-friendly resources. Green cement, therefore, finds extensive application in residential, commercial and industrial construction.

Furthermore, stringent regulations and policies introduced by governments of both emerging and developed nations have encouraged the adoption of green cement as well as the construction of environment-friendly buildings. Moreover, factors such as rising urbanization and burgeoning demand for infrastructures such as office spaces, shopping malls, theatres and hospitals are also contributing to the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global green cement market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global green cement industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global green cement industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global green cement industry?

What is the structure of the global green cement industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global green cement industry?

What are the profit margins in the global green cement industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Green Cement Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Fly Ash-Based

6.2 Slag-Based

6.3 Limestone-Based

6.4 Silica Fume-Based

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

7.1 Residential

7.2 Non-Residential

7.3 Infrastructure



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

13.3.2 Cemex

13.3.3 CRH plc

13.3.4 LafargeHolcim

13.3.5 Calera

13.3.6 Heidelberg Cement

13.3.7 Siam Cement Public Company (SCG)

13.3.8 Kiran Global Chems

13.3.9 CeraTech

13.3.10 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

13.3.11 Anhui Conch Cement

13.3.12 Votorantim cimentos S.A.

13.3.13 UltraTech Cement Ltd.

13.3.14 ACC Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7em6hi



