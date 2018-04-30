Global Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market Report 2018: Market to Grow with a CAGR of 8.2%, 2017-2023

The report predicts the global green solvents & bio solvents market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The study on green solvents & bio solvents market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2015 to 2023.

The report on green solvents & bio solvents market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global green solvents & bio solvents market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global green solvents & bio solvents market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Further, Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4 Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Aerogel Market



4. Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million, KT) 2015 - 2023

4.1 Bio-Alcohols

4.2 Bio-Glycols

4.3 Bio-Diols

4.4 Lactate Esters

4.5 D-Limonene

4.6 Methyl Soyate

4.7 Other Green & Bio Solvents



5. Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2015 - 2023

5.1 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners

5.2 Paints & Coatings

5.3 Adhesives

5.4 Printing Inks

5.5 Pharmaceuticals

5.6 Cosmetics

5.7 Other Applications



6. Global Green & Bio Solvents Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2015 - 2023



7. Company Profiles



Archer Daniels Midland Company

BASF SE

Bioamber Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

E.I. Dupont de nemours & co.

The dow chemical company

Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

Florida Chemicals Company Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Cremer Oleo GmbH & Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qdps2x/global_green?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-green-solvents--bio-solvents-market-report-2018-market-to-grow-with-a-cagr-of-8-2-2017-2023--300638943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

