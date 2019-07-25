Global Green Tea Market Analysis & Forecast, 2015-2019 & 2025 - Focus on Tea Bags, Instant Mixes, Iced Green Tea, and Loose Leaf

DUBLIN, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Green Tea Market By Type, By Flavor, By Distribution Channel, By Region; Size and Forecast, 2015-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global green tea market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of global green tea market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of green tea and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Market Insights



The growing awareness regarding the health benefits and an immensely rising number of obesity and cardiovascular diseases are the major factor fueling the demand for green tea globally.



When it comes to flavors, green tea consumption differs from one country to another. As a result of the rising popularity of various flavors in the green tea market and increasing consumer base along with an introduction of new tea flavors like tulsi flavor, mint flavor, matcha flavors, and others is projected to have robust growth in the global green tea market over the forecast period.



Additionally, due to its antioxidant and remedial properties, it is used in curing and preventing of many diseases like cancer, diabetes, tooth decay, heart disease and maintaining proper cholesterol and blood level in the body. Moreover, Green tea acts as a natural detoxification agent and helps in healing scars, managing weight, and improve the quality of the skin.



The growing popularity of convenience options has driven the rise in the consumer preferences for green tea, all while keeping the product offerings fresh and unique to grab more consumers.



Tea Bags Segment Accounts for the Lion's Market Share During the Forecast Period



Tea bags are projected to be the dominating segment in the green tea market. Tea bags are generally made of filter paper, cotton muslin or silken food-grade plastic. The consumption of tea baggage is experiencing rise owing to the busy life schedule of an average person and ease provided by tea bags in making tea.



The perseverance of the tea bag is rooted in the belief that for tea to taste its best, the leaves ought to remove from the hot water at the end of a specific brewing period. The increasing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of tea which, in turn, is aiding the growth of the automated tea bag packaging equipment market.



Asia-Pacific Holds the Largest Share During the Forecast Period



Asia-Pacific is the leading region throughout the forecast period. China is the largest producer of green market. Countries such as Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and India are the emergent market of green tea in Asia Pacific reason. Owing to the rising population and healthcare awareness.



Europe is projected to be the fastest growing market for the green tea industry owing to rising health benefits among consumers. The introduction of new flavors & variety in tea and growth in demand from the health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.



Competitive Landscape



Companies such as Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverage, Nestle S.A., DSM Nutritional Products, Associated British Foods LLC, Unilever Group, Oregon Chai Inc, Northern tea Merchants Ltd., AMORE Pacific Corp, and Numi Organic Tea, AriZona Beverage Company LLC, Amorepacific Corporation are the key players in manufacturing green tea globally.



