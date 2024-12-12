Global Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Analytics: A New Standard for the Upstream Sector

Welligence Announces the Launch of its Global GHG Coverage for Clients

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As oil and gas continues to play a key role in the global energy mix, there is a need to gain a deeper understanding of the environmental performance of the upstream industry, both at a regional and global level. Having access to the highest quality and most updated data is critical in making informed decisions and unlock opportunities for decarbonization.

With the recent addition of Onshore USA (Lower 48) data, Welligence clients can now access the industry's most detailed emissions data and coverage for every upstream oil and gas company and field worldwide. Data transparency and quality, as offered through this platform, will be key in curbing emissions across the oil and gas industry.

The Welligence platform offers instant access to historical and projected emissions data, enabling clients to:

Optimize portfolios and uncover M&A opportunities

Generate corporate GHG metrics for environmental reporting

Evaluate the GHG emissions of financed projects

Identify decarbonization opportunities and evaluate environmental and financial implications

Track progress towards decarbonization targets

Benchmark operational performance against peers

Assess the financial implications of carbon taxes and other regulatory measures

A New Standard for the Upstream Sector

Welligence's new global GHG coverage, which is seamlessly integrated with its upstream offering, enables users to make more informed decisions, all within a single platform.

"Since our inception, Welligence has redefined what industry-leading energy intelligence means. Given that emissions are a critical focus area for the upstream oil and gas sector and those who finance it, we are proud to once again set a new and higher industry standard," said Welligence CEO, Ross Lubetkin. "The constantly growing Welligence platform is becoming more powerful for our clients, and with the completion of global emissions coverage, we are excited to bring our market-leading data and insights to the space."

"From the outset we aimed to deliver a game-changing solution for the industry. Today, that vision has been realized," said Fernando Tamayo, Emissions Lead at Welligence. "Our clients recognize our GHG offering as the most accurate and updated in the market, driven by the transparency and granularity of our coverage. We look forward to expanding our reach and supporting the efficient and effective decarbonization of this critical sector."

Experience Welligence's GHG Coverage Today

To learn more about Welligence's Global GHG Analytics, visit www.welligence.com, or email [email protected].

About Welligence Energy Analytics

Welligence is a premier market intelligence firm, specializing in global oil and gas markets, greenhouse gas emissions, and projects related to carbon capture storage and utilization (CCUS). Our unique approach combines cutting-edge machine learning techniques with proprietary data on 180+ countries, offering unparalleled bottom-up asset-specific research and sophisticated valuation models for assets, companies, and portfolios.

Our diverse client base includes supermajors, exploration and production companies, national oil companies, and sector-leading investment banks, among others. With regional hubs in Houston, Austin, London, Edinburgh, and Singapore, we are strategically positioned to serve our global clientele effectively.

For more information, please visit: www.welligence.com

