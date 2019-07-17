Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market to 2026 - Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greenhouse Irrigation System - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market accounted for $967.70 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,676.50 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2017 to 2026.

Factors such as growing need for greenhouse crops, Rising demand to reduce water wastage in agriculture and increasing focus on efficient use of water are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance cost and lack of awareness are constraining the market growth.

Greenhouse irrigation is irrigation systems used specifically for the greenhouse agriculture application. Greenhouse irrigation system involves various types of irrigation methods utilized within a greenhouse. Greenhouse crops are irrigated by means of applying water to the surface through drip tubes or overhead sprinklers and booms, or by applying water through subsurface irrigation, or by using a combination of these delivery systems.

Based on Type, the Drip Irrigation System segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period due to its efficiency in terms of water loss. The key benefits to drip irrigation systems include less water loss during irrigation, precise watering and fertilizing that can be tailored to a specific crop.

By geography, Asia Pacific dominated the largest market share due to the growing population and increasing need in land area under greenhouses in the region.

5 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drip Irrigation System

5.2.1 Drip Tube

5.2.2 Poly Fittings and Accessories

5.2.3 Emitters

5.2.3.1 Take-Apart Emitters

5.2.3.2 Mini-Inline Emitters

5.2.3.3 Pot Emitters

5.2.3.4 Shrubblers

5.2.3.5 Other Emitters

5.2.4 Pumps

5.2.5 Filters and Valves

5.2.6 Control Head

5.2.7 Other Drip Irrigation Systems

5.3 Sprinkler Irrigation System

5.3.1 Sprinkler Heads

5.3.1.1 Gear Driven

5.3.1.2 Rotary

5.3.1.3 Spray Heads

5.3.1.4 Bubbler

5.3.1.5 Other Sprinkler Heads

5.3.2 Filters and Valves

5.3.3 Other Sprinkler Irrigation Systems

5.4 Capillary Irrigation System

5.4.1 Wet Beds

5.4.2 Capillary Beds

5.5 Boom Irrigation System

5.5.1 Filters and Valves

5.5.2 Nozzles

5.5.3 Pumps

5.5.4 Other Boom Irrigation Systems

5.6 Flood Irrigation System

5.7 Micro Sprinkler Irrigation System

5.8 Other Types

5.8.1 Mat Watering

5.8.2 EDD

5.8.3 Perimeter Irrigation

5.8.4 Flood Systems



6 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Spinners & Sprays

6.3 Regulators

6.4 Drip Tape And Dripline

6.5 Hose

6.6 Other Products



7 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fruit & Nut Plants Market

7.3 Flowers & Ornamentals Market

7.4 Vegetables

7.5 Nursery Crops Market

7.6 Other Applications



8 Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation

10.2 Valmont Industries, Inc.

10.3 EPC Industrie Limited

10.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

10.5 Irritec S.P.A.

10.6 Netafim Ltd.

10.7 Geographic Revenue Mix of Top Market Players

10.8 The Toro Company

10.9 Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

10.10 Rain Bird Corporation

10.11 Lindsay Corporation



