Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market 2018-2022 with Canadian Solar, Hanwha Group, Huawei Technologies, JA SOLAR, JinkoSolar & Trina Solar Dominating

DUBLIN, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global grid connected PV systems market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Grid Connected PV Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is technological advances in residential solar PV panels. The rapid technological advancements in residential solar PV panels to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the grid-connected PV systems market. The growing need for clean and renewable energy is driving the popularity of solar energy.
According to the report, one driver in the market is advantages associated with grid-connected PV systems. Solar PV systems installed at home are connected to home appliances, meters, and the grid. Residential consumers opt for grid connections over off-grid connections as they are capable of functioning without batteries and other standalone equipment.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is emergence of microgrids. Microgrids are used where grid-connected power is not accessible, or availability is limited. Microgrids can function autonomously or operate parallelly with conventional grids.
Key vendors
- Canadian Solar
- Hanwha Group
- Huawei Technologies
- JA SOLAR
- JinkoSolar
- Trina Solar
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Non-residential
- Residential
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Technological advances in residential solar PV panels
- Advent of hybrid solar PV power plants
- Increasing conversion efficiency of solar PVs
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qm5htz/global_grid?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-grid-connected-pv-systems-market-2018-2022-with-canadian-solar-hanwha-group-huawei-technologies-ja-solar-jinkosolar--trina-solar-dominating-300650325.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article