Global Grid-Scale Battery Market Outlook Report 2020: Market Accounted for $1.62 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach $14.51 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Grid-Scale Battery - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Grid-Scale battery Market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $14.51 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors propelling the growth of the market are growing demand for energy-efficient machinery, government regulations for enhancing energy efficiency, and technological advancements. However, the high initial cost is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

Grid-scale battery can be defined as the electrochemical device that stores energy generated by the power plant or from the grid and delivers when needed. This technology helps power operators to store energy for future use. The incorporation of this technology in the power sector helps in achieving flexibility in the internal processes and the integration of renewable energy sources.

By type, the lithium-ion segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to its improved manufacturing capacity and decrease in price with technological advancements. Based on geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period which is attributed to the initiatives from governments to adopt renewable sources of energy and high awareness levels among people.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Sodium Sulphur Battery

5.3 Zinc-Hybrid Batteries

5.4 Lithium-Ion

5.5 Flow Battery

5.6 Lead Acid

5.7 Other Types

5.7.1 Nickel-Iron Battery

5.7.2 Nickel-Cadmium Battery

5.7.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery



6 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Ownership-Model

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Utility Owned

6.3 Third-Party Owned

6.4 Vendor Owned

6.5 Independent Power Producers Owned



7 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Power Generation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Energy Capacity

7.3 Power Capacity or Rating



8 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Ancillary Services

8.3 Renewable Integration

8.4 Frequency Regulation

8.5 Back-Up Power

8.6 Peak Shift

8.7 Capacity Firming

8.8 Load Shifting

8.9 Bill Management

8.10 Other Applications

8.10.1 Ramping

8.10.2 Black Start

8.10.3 Transmission and Distribution Services

8.10.4 Microgrids



9 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Service Offering

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Curtailment Reduction

9.3 Investment Deferral



10 Global Grid-Scale Battery Market, By Geography



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launches

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Panasonic Corporation

12.2 Toshiba

12.3 General Electric (GE)

12.4 ABB

12.5 Tesla

12.6 Samsung SDI Co Ltd.

12.7 LG Chem Ltd.

12.8 S&C Electric Company

12.9 BYD Company Limited

12.10 NGK Insulators

12.11 East Penn Manufacturing Company

12.12 Fluence Energy LLC

12.13 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd.

12.14 Clarios

12.15 Saft Groupe SA

12.16 GS Yuasa Corporation



