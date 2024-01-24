Global Grinding Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030, Featuring Benz Oil, Carborundum Universal, CASTROL, CGF, ETNA Products, Exxon Mobil, FUCHS, Sun Chem & TotalEnergies

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Grinding Fluids Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Water-soluble, Synthetic), Application (Disk Drivers, Silicon Wafer, Metal Substrates), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global grinding fluids market size is expected to reach USD 905.6 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to the study. This growth is attributed to the growing automotive industry worldwide. Grinding fluids are primarily used to cool and lubricate cutting tools and workpieces during grinding operations for producing different automobile parts. The high-speed processes generate heat, which leads to thermal damage and dimensional inaccuracies. By providing cooling and lubrication, grinding fluids help dissipate heat, reduce friction, and prevent tool wear to improve surface finish and dimensional accuracy.

Moreover, Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are conducting research and development activities for producing higher volumes of automobile components that lead to energy efficiency in vehicles. Grinding fluids aid in increasing the efficiency of machining processes, thus increasing the production volumes of those machines. As a result, they are expected to witness steady demand over the forecast period. In addition, Europe, in particular, has seen a surge in growth for automobile components on account of growing consumer demand owing to economic stability in the region.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, the UK's manufacturing sector produced 775,014 cars, 101,600 commercial vehicles, and 1.5 million engines in 2022. Over 80% of the cars manufactured were exported to 130 countries worldwide. Thus, the aforementioned factors are driving the product market growth in manufacturing automotive and their parts over the forecast period.

However, penetration of plastic components in the automotive industry has increased considerably over the past few years owing to their lightweight, robust performance, high corrosion resistance, and durability and efficiency. Similarly, the aerospace industry has witnessed a surge in demand for plastics due to their ability to reduce the aircraft power-to-weight ratio and enhance overall efficiency and performance of their engines.

In addition, using plastics in aircraft also offers them durability, improves their navigation ability, enhances their fuel economy, and extends their flight range. As such, plastics are increasingly used in military and defense aircraft and carriers. Polyetheretherketone (PEEK), polyamide-imide (PAI), and polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) are some plastics used in the aerospace industry. It is expected to impact the global demand for grinding fluids and their consumption to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Grinding Fluids Market Report Highlights

The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2030. This is attributed to its extensive use in heavy industrial machineries, which includes cement machinery, construction equipment, textile machinery, mining machinery, metallurgical machinery, oil field equipment, machine tools, and material handling equipment worldwide

Based on type, water-soluble segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to their excellent cooling properties. As grinding generates heat, these fluids effectively dissipate the heat, preventing thermal damage to the workpiece and machinery. This cooling ability helps maintain the integrity of the workpiece and prolongs the life of machinery

Based on application, silicon wafer segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the fact that as silicon is a brittle material, the intense heat and friction generated during its grinding process can lead to the risk of thermal damage, cracks, or surface defects in wafers developed from it. Application of grinding fluids forms a lubricating layer that reduces frictional forces and minimizes heat-induced damage

North America region is anticipated to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the fact that manufacturers in North America produce a wide variety of mineral, synthetic, and water-soluble fluids that are appropriate for machining and grinding operations of both ferrous and non-ferrous metals. They are suitable for ferrous metals such as cast iron, steel, and stainless steel and for non-ferrous metals and alloys such as aluminum, nickel, copper, and magnesium

According to the Precision Metalforming Association (PMA), metal fabrication industry in North America is becoming consolidated with metal fabrication companies looking to extend their profitability by retraining the workers, increasing productivity, and expanding into diverse markets. As a result, the demand for grinding fluids, which can suit various machining operations, is likely to increase in metal fabrication industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3 Grinding Fluids: Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Metalworking Fluids Market Outlook

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3 Raw Material Trends

3.4 Manufacturing/Technology Trends

3.5 Sales Channel Analysis

3.6 List of Raw Material Suppliers

3.7 List of Potential End-Users

3.8 Price Trend Analysis

3.8.1 Factors influencing prices

3.9 Regulatory Framework (Standards, Compliance, Approvals, and Policies)

3.10 Market Dynamics

3.10.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.10.1.1 Growing Automotive Industry

3.10.1.2 Increasing global Demand for Industrial Machinery

3.10.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.10.2.1 Reduced Usage of Metal Parts In Automobiles

3.10.3 Market challenge Analysis

3.10.4 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.11 Industry Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Grinding Fluids Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Type Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.1.1 Semi-Synthetic Grinding Fluids

4.1.2 Synthetic Grinding Fluids

4.1.3 Water-Soluble Grinding Fluids

4.1.4 Other Types



Chapter 5 Grinding Fluids Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.1.1 Disk Drivers

5.1.2 Lubricate Machine Tools

5.1.3 Metal Substrates

5.1.4 Silicon Wafer

5.1.5 Other Applications



Chapter 6 Grinding Fluids Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Benz Oil

Carborundum Universal

CASTROL

CGF

EnviroServe Chemicals

ETNA Products

Exxon Mobil

FUCHS

Lincoln Chemical

oelheld

Sun Chem

TotalEnergies

