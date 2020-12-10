Global Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/Travel, & Medical Markets to 2025 with COVID-19 Impact - Limited Spread & Early Vaccine /Contained Spread & Midterm Vaccine / Uncontained Spread & Late Vaccine

DUBLIN, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19: Economic Impact and Market Forecasts for Gross Domestic Product, Tourism/travel, and Medical by Country using 3 scenarios - 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

COVID-19 is turning into a pandemic. Prepare your organization for the changes beginning to take place. Develop an understanding of the risks and probabilities and learn how your industry and your nation will be affected.

This report uses an econometric model to forecast the effect that the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the economies of different countries in the world over the next 5 years. It also forecasts the effect on Tourism and affected Medical Markets during this timeframe.



The modelling is based on 3 scenarios of infection prevalence forecast separately for each major country in the world using economic forecasting combined with the World Health Organization Global Health Security Index System and country specific factor

This in-depth report puts you in control of the numbers you need to prepare. Some countries and some industries will be more affected than others, while some may not be affected at all. This research makes you an expert in your organization. Get the research team working for you by ordering this comprehensive report.



Report Features:

The report features a Situation Analysis which summarizes this serious situation and suggests what is likely to happen. This is intended for CEOs and Strategic Planners.

The report has a Guide for Executives which is intended for operational executives like General Managers, Vice Presidents, and Directors. It has guidelines for policy etc.

The report has a Guide for Investment Managers and Management Consultants which looks at the picture from a finance viewpoint suggesting how industries and stocks might be affected.

Key Topics Covered:

i. COVID-19. Strategic Situation Analysis

ii. COVID-19. Guidance for Executives

iii. COVID-19. Guidance for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors



1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What are Pandemics?

1.2 The Role of Zoonosis

1.3 Market Definition

1.3.1 Revenue Market Size

1.3.2 Gross Domestic Product

1.3.3 Tourism-Hotels

1.3.4 Tourism-Ground

1.3.5 Tourism-Air

1.3.6 Tourism-Cruise

1.3.7 Tourism-Other

1.3.8 Medical -Therapeutic

1.3.9 Medical -Diagnostic

1.3.10 Medical -PPE

1.4 Methodology

1.4.1 Authors

1.4.2 Sources

1.5 Historical Perspective on Pandemics

1.5.1 Hiv/Aids Pandemic 2005-2012

1.5.2 Flu Pandemic 1968

1.5.3 Asian Flu 1956-1958

1.5.4 Spanish Flu 1918

1.5.5 Sixth Cholera Pandemic 1910-1911

1.5.6 Flu Pandemic 1889-1890

1.5.7 The Black Death 1346-1353



2. The Pandemic Overview

2.1 What is a Virus?

2.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?

2.1.2 Viral Structure

2.1.3 The Viral Genome

2.1.4 Viral Mutation

2.2 The Coronavirus

2.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)

2.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)

2.2.3 Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

2.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms

2.2.3.2 Cause

2.2.3.3 Diagnosis

2.2.3.4 Prevention

2.2.3.5 Management

2.2.3.6 Prognosis

2.2.3.7 Epidemiology

2.2.3.10 Misinformation about the outbreak

2.3 Pandemic Diagnostics

2.3.1 Risk Management-Spark and Spread

2.3.2 Dx Technology-Genomic and WGS Role

2.3.3 Dx Technology- Immunoassay

2.3.4 Dx Technology-Other

2.3.5 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

2.4 Therapeutics

2.4.1 Vaccine

2.4.2 Dual Role of Vaccines

2.4.2 Antiviral



3. COVID-19 Scenarios

3.1 Scenarios Overview

3.2 Scenario 1. Limited Spread & Early Vaccine

3.3 Scenario 2. Contained Spread & Midterm Vaccine

3.4 Scenario 3. Uncontained Spread & Late Vaccine



4. Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments- Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

Generex Signs Contract to Develop a COVID-19 Vaccine

Applied DNA, Takis Biotech Partner To Design COVID-19 Vaccines

Codagenix Developing a Coronavirus Vaccine

Breakthrough From MIGAL Research Institute in Development of COVID-19 Vaccine

Novavax Advances Development of Novel COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Causes Air Travel to Fall for first time in 11 Years

Steep Drop In Chinese Air Travel Demand

New Tech Could Make Coronavirus Vaccine in Record Time

Vaxart Announces Initiation of Coronavirus Vaccine Program

Coronavirus Detection Test Development by Co-Diagnostics

GeoVax, BravoVax to develop vaccine for coronavirus

Diagnosing coronavirus in the lab

Veredus Lab develops test for coronavirus detection

U.S. Pork Producers fear Pandemic

First New HIV Strain in19 Years Identified

Flu-Like Epidemic Could Kill 80 Mn Globally

Nipah Virus a Global Threat

New DRC Ebola cases confirmed as FDA OKs rapid test

Ontera Awarded Contract for Zika Genotyping Test

Two NewMembers Join Global Diagnostics Network

BARDA Funding Health Security Solutions

5. Profiles of Key Players



5.1 Key Players-Therapeutics

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc

Codagenix

GeoVax Labs, Inc

Takis Biotech

Evvivax

Zydus Cadila

MIGAL Galilee Research Institute

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

Moderna Therapeutics

Novavax

Bravovax

Ascletis Pharma

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Altimmune

Greffex Inc

CanSino Biologics, Inc

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies ApS

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Vaxil Bio Ltd

iBio Pharma Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Curevac

ImmunoPrecise

X4 Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

CytoDyn

BIOXYTRAN

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Vir Biotechnology

NanoViricides

TAKISAWA Technology Co., Ltd

Westway Health

NabrivaTherapeutics

NemesisBioscience

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Lumavita

Priaxon

Union Therapeutics

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Demuris

Prommune

Vaxart

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

SelectXPharmaceuticals, Inc

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Abbvie

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Forge Therapeutics

Alopexx Vaccine LLC

Integrated Biotherapeutics

Hennepin Life Sciences

Contrafect Corporation

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

AiCuris

Redx Pharma Plc/ Redx Anti Infectives Ltd

Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

Combioxin SA

Mutabilis SAS

Vaxdyn

Vibiosphen

Bioaster

Vivexia

KBP Biosciences

Merck

Symphogen

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Pfizer

Allergan

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Shionogi Inc

Cipla

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Ltd

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

5.2 Key Players-Diagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Co-Diagnostics

Cue Health

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diascopic

Diasorin

Expedeon

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Sensovation

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

Sona Nanotech

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veradus Labs

Veramarx

6. COVID-19 Economic Impact on Gross Domestic Product

6.1 Economic Impact Overview by Country

6.2 Tourism Global Market by Segment-Overview

6.3 Medical Global Market by Segment and Scenario-Overview



7. Tourism Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario

7.1 Hotels

7.2 Ground

7.3 Air Travel

7.4 Cruise Market

7.5 Other Tourism



8. Medical Global Markets-By Segment and Scenario

8.1 Therapeutic

8.2 Diagnostics

8.3 PPE

