Global Ground Station Services Market Analysis Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in New Optical Communication Technology for Secure and Flexible Ground Station Services

DUBLIN, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities for Global Ground Station Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global satellite ground station services market opportunity assessment provides a qualitative analysis of the market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges that ground station service providers face. The study time frame is 2020 to 2030 with a forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



The segments covered are mission operations, space situational awareness (SSA), and ground station equipment support. Analysis is presented by segment and region (i.e., North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia). The revenue estimation uses a top-down approach, and analysis only uses headquartered companies' estimated ground station revenue.



The global ground station services market is emerging, and in the next 3-5 years, as it grows and more satellites launch, demand for ground infrastructure services will increase.



Key Issues Addressed:

What are the key developments and technology trends driving the market?

What is the market size and how will it change during the forecast period?

What are the major market disruptions?

What are the key growth opportunities for ground station service providers?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ground Station Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Ground Station Services Market Overview

Segmentation

Ground Station Services Market Evaluation

Ground Station Services Market Segmentation - Global Profile

Competitors in the Ground Station Services Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Services

Overall Revenue by Services

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Number of Organizations

Analysis of the Number of Organizations

Competitive Environment

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Trends and Opportunities

Trends and Factors Impacting the Ground Station Services Market

3. Mission Operations

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

4. Space Situational Awareness (SSA)

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

5. Ground Station Equipment Support

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Demand for Aggregated Business Models

Growth Opportunity 2: New Optical Communication Technology for Secure and Flexible Ground Station Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Optical Payload for Mission/Payload Operations

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2xbtds

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets