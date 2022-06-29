Global Ground Station Services Market to be Transformed by Innovative Business Models

For further information on this analysis, please click here .

"Optical communication payloads will witness deployment across space and ground segments for mission operations, especially for low earth orbit (LEO)-based small satellite missions," said Ehrar Shariff, Aerospace & Defense Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "This move to optical communication will help decrease interference from other satellites and significantly reduce installation costs."

Shariff added: "In the next three years, multiple aggregator business models and new ground stations will evolve globally. Further, the trend of ground station-as-a-service (GSaaS) will remarkably reduce costs with its pay-as-you-go model. Also, the adoption of this model will significantly lower the bar to entry for small satellite operators."

New technological advancements and an expansion to the ground station network will unlock growth opportunities in the ground station services market, including:

Leveraging the increasing demand for aggregated business models to meet government and commercial customers' needs by offering cost-effective end-to-end services.

to meet government and commercial customers' needs by offering cost-effective end-to-end services. Offering affordable services to attract new customers entering the ground station services market. Although optical communication is faster and more secure, it is more expensive.

to attract new customers entering the ground station services market. Although is faster and more secure, it is more expensive. Incorporating optical payload capabilities to improve or expand service providers' portfolios. Existing satellites cannot communicate with payloads using laser communication.

