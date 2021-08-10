Global Guardian Expands Duty of Care Coverage to 98% of The World, Makes Strategic Hires to Support Growth and New Services

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, the leading provider of international security and medical services for Fortune 500 companies and families, announces an expansion of its services and senior leadership team in anticipation of the future needs of its clients. The company's 24/7 emergency response capabilities will be available in 131 countries, in addition to offering remote capabilities in 58 countries. This on-the-ground support is a key differentiator in the security industry. Instead of relying on third-party operators to drive or fly to countries to assist in times of crisis, Global Guardian's in-country response teams are local, well-connected, speak English and the local languages, and can be deployed immediately, providing a faster and better emergency response.

Recent missions have proven the critical role these capabilities play during times of crises. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Global Guardian's Emergency Evacuation services were used to evacuate expat Americans from more than 30 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa and South America, including more than 300 Americans out of Roatan, Honduras. During the political unrest in Myanmar, Global Guardian supported seven large multinational corporations with services ranging from evacuating personnel to providing financial support. The firm also executed emergency response missions during India's battle against the Coronavirus in April amid a collapsed healthcare system.

In further demonstration of its adaptability to meet client needs, Global Guardian has started offering K9 security services, an E-Learning Academy, and a new Kidnap and Ransom membership. These new offerings strengthen the firm's comprehensive one-button-push subscription-based membership, where clients can access the firm's entire suite of services as their security demands evolve.

"The past year has presented the duty of care industry with the most trying economic, social, and health circumstances it has seen, and so I am delighted to be in a position where Global Guardian can add new services that align with what we are hearing from our clients that they need," said Dale Buckner, CEO, Global Guardian. "The world is volatile right now, so we're investing in and expanding key growth areas to meet the rising demand of the ever-changing threat landscape. It is a critical time to be a duty of care company, and this growth means we can support clients in their time of need, whatever the situation."

Along with its expanded offerings, Global Guardian extended its senior leadership team. Mike Haley, Mike Coleman, Greg McAleer and Angie Grandizio recently joined the business operations team as senior vice presidents, increasing capability focused on government services, cyber security, risk management and strategic partnerships. These strategic additions are accomplished in the federal security and international affairs spaces and bring decades of experience in a myriad of disciplines including intelligence, special operations, law enforcement and public service.

Both Haley and Coleman are retired veterans, with experience serving in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Army respectively. Haley served as a special operations program officer with the Central Intelligence Agency, bringing defense and intelligence analysis expertise to his new role, and he has 36 years of corporate security experience in both the private and government sector. Coleman is a decorated combat commander and 26-year veteran within the U.S. Army's Special Forces, and he was most recently director of special operations at the U.S. Army War College.

Greg McAleer served more than 23 years in the U.S. Secret Service, retiring as a Deputy Assistant Director assigned to the Office of Investigations. In his last assignment, Greg led a multi-agency cyber investigative and analytical team from the intelligence and law enforcement communities and the DoD at the National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force. Grandizio brings a wide array of expertise to her role, drawing upon previous experience working with the Department of State, Federal Reserve, Department of Homeland Security, and nearly two decades of experience with The Washington Post leading its market strategy and product development.

Global Guardian's clients face a myriad of problems not previously experienced and a turbulent world still feeling the effects of COVID-19. It has never been more challenging or imperative for employers to protect their workers and individuals to protect their families. Global Guardian's new offerings and experts will bolster its ability to partner with clients to keep more people safe, no matter where they are in the world.

About Global Guardian

Global Guardian is a McLean, VA based global security firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of security services. Its capabilities include personnel tracking supported by a dedicated 24-hour Operation Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence and emergency response and evacuation services in over 125 countries. Global Guardian's suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world.

