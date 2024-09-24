Global Guardian Releases 2025 Global Risk Map

Leading duty of care and security firm offers insight into the threats facing corporations and travelers

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Guardian, the leading international duty of care firm for Fortune 1000 companies, high-net-worth individuals and world-renowned organizations, today announced the release of its 2025 Global Risk Map to help business leaders and travelers understand the global risk landscape.

The Global Risk Map is shaped by high-level geopolitical drivers and regional challenges. It highlights country-specific security risk ratings based on a series of indicators including crime, health, natural disasters, infrastructure, political stability, civil unrest and terrorism.

Key conflicts explored in the Risk Map include: war in the Middle East and closure of the Red Sea shipping lane; opportunities provided to transnational criminal organizations by nearshoring; increasing tensions between Russia and the West; and ongoing deterioration in the Sahel subregion, with resurging jihadist violence, coups and a dwindling Western presence.

"The rate of disruption – globally and domestically – is only increasing," said Global Guardian CEO Dale Buckner. "Business executives can overlay the risk map on to their global footprint to identify their risk areas and establish a plan for protecting their assets and personnel."

Accompanying this year's Global Risk Map is the Geostrategic Stress Index, which measures the extent to which a certain country or territory may be destabilized by a foreign actor in the next 5-10 years. It rates nations on a scale of Low to Extreme for the likelihood of a local crisis taking on a regional or even global scale. The index identified the Balkans, Israel, Central Asia, South East Asia, and South Pacific countries as most likely to undergo a polycrisis in the next five years.

Converging risks including geopolitical competition, economic distress, climate change and transnational crime are continuing to exacerbate local risks. The increase of localized risks such as terrorism have a deep impact on broader geopolitical trends. These insights offer businesses greater awareness of the medium- to long-term risks that could disrupt business continuity.

To download and read more insights from the Global Risk Map, visit: https://www.globalguardian.com/risk-map-2025

About Global Guardian

Global Guardian is a McLean, VA-based global duty of care firm that provides its clients with access to a comprehensive suite of travel and corporate security services. Its capabilities include personnel location sharing supported by a dedicated 24-hour Global Security Operations Center, a full range of personnel-based security and executive protection services, medical support and transportation, travel intelligence, and emergency response and evacuation services in over 140 countries. Global Guardian's management and advisory team is comprised of professionals with backgrounds in military operations, special forces, intelligence, and federal law enforcement entities, ensuring a high level of subject matter expertise on the global security climate and the changing needs of businesses working and traveling internationally. Its suite of risk mitigation services provides organizations with innovative and cost-effective solutions to help them protect their staff and business operations around the world.

