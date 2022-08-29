Global Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Apotex, Astrazeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gynecological Cancer Drugs Market By Therapeutic Modality, By Indication: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The key factors that drive the market growth include, the high incidence of gynecological cancers, growth in the importance of targeted drug therapies, an increase in investment from government, public, & private sectors for cancer treatment, and a surge in the number of product approval for gynecological cancer drugs.

However, the high cost of drug development and the threat of failure & adverse effects of cancer drug therapy on a patient's body restrain this growth. The advancement of cancer drug research and the advent of personalized medicine approaches are expected to provide numerous opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.



The gynecological cancer drugs market is segmented into therapeutic modality, indication, and region. By therapeutic modality, the market is divided into chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and hormonal therapy. The indications segment is categorized into uterine cancer, ovarian cancer, vaginal & vulvar cancer, and cervical cancer. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).



Key Market Segments

By Indication

Cervical Cancer

Uterine Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Vaginal Vulvar Cancer

By Therapeutic Modality

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Hormonal Therapy

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Apotex

Astrazeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck & Co.

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW



CHAPTER 4: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC MODALITY



CHAPTER 5: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY INDICATION



CHAPTER 6: GYNECOLOGICAL CANCER DRUGS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

