Global Gypsum Board Market Report to 2030: Increasing Demand for Gypsum Boards in the Construction Sector Drives Growth

The global market size of gypsum board was USD 51.10 Billion in 2021, and it is anticipated to achieve a revenue CAGR of 11.9% throughout the forecast period.

The increased demand for gypsum boards in the construction and building sectors, rising numbers of residential and commercial buildings, and a growing preference for visually appealing interior designs globally are among the significant factors likely to fuel the revenue growth of the gypsum board market over the forecast period.

Increased customer focus and expenditure on advanced construction materials, as well as the trend for high-end residential apartments, are some other factors driving the demand for gypsum boards in the construction industry and are expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the gypsum board market over the forecast period.



Gypsum boards are extensively employed as surface materials, generally in the form of plaster, and are one of the most commonly used interior construction materials, particularly for walls and ceilings. Saint-Gobain Placo, for example, introduced laminated gypsum wallboard for ceilings called 4PRO Active'Air on 22 January 2021, with tapered edges for a join-free fit.

The product, according to the company, absorbs pollutants with its Active'Air technology and enhances the air quality in rooms. Gypsum boards are frequently used without the need to add plaster to walls, ceilings, or partitions, and gypsum products are primarily designed to provide monolithic surfaces while also offering sound control, versatility, high quality, convenience, and economic benefits.



The rising trend of visually appealing home decor is expected to boost the demand for gypsum boards since the product can be utilized to create unique designs and textures for ceilings. The introduction of advanced production and increasing investment to accelerate research and development (R&D) activities are among the other key factors driving the revenue growth of the market.

Gypsum board recycling is another significant development toward sustainability that is having a significant impact on the sale of gypsum board. CertainTeed plans to invest USD 1.1 million in recycling machinery installation at its Florida gypsum wallboard factory in Palatka on 31 August 2022.

The renovation will reduce the site's CO2 emissions by 2260t per year while also increasing the recycled content of its wallboard products produced at the unit by 18,000t per year. However, the volatility in the prices of raw materials and stringent regulations concerning gypsum mining and production are some of the key factors that limit the market revenue growth of the gypsum board market.



Market Dynamics

Positive Factor:

Increasing demand for gypsum boards in the construction sector



The construction industry is increasingly turning to gypsum board as a preferred building material due to its many desirable properties, such as being lightweight, eco-friendly, and fire-resistant. Gypsum boards are available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, colors, and designs, and they also offer good processing qualities.

In addition, gypsum products are designed to provide superior sound insulation and acoustic attributes, making them ideal for use in high-end residential and commercial buildings. The easy installation process of these boards also adds to their popularity, as they can be quickly and easily installed.



Various government initiatives and investments are also contributing to the growth of the gypsum board market. For instance, the New Zealand government recently formed a task force comprising professionals from the gypsum sector to address the national gypsum wallboard shortage. The task force aims to promote competitiveness in the building materials sector and explore opportunities for new products in the local market.



Companies are also taking steps to recycle gypsum boards and investing in new gypsum plants with recycling capabilities. For example, USG subsidiary CGC is planning to build a new gypsum wallboard plant in Wheatland at a cost of USD 160 million, with plans to create over 100 new jobs once operational.



Negative Factor:

Environmental degradation and high operational costs



The disposal of gypsum board residue in landfills can lead to environmental concerns due to the breakdown of sulfate in the gypsum into toxic hydrogen sulfide under certain conditions. This has become a serious environmental issue worldwide. Moreover, gypsum in drywall can dissolve clay liners used by waste management companies, causing contaminants to leak into water systems. Therefore, special precautions are needed at landfills to prevent these risks to the environment, public health, and safety.



False ceilings have become a popular feature in new homes for their insulation and aesthetic appeal. However, repairing gypsum board ceilings can be challenging as the entire ceiling needs to be dismantled, and moisture from air conditioning or roof leaks can cause the boards to warp and joints to crack over time.



