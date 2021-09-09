Global Hair Preparations Market Report (2021 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Preparations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global hair preparations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global hair preparations market is expected to grow from $92.8 billion in 2020 to $106.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $136.61 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hair preparations? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Hair Preparations market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider hair preparations market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The hair preparations market section of the report gives context. It compares the hair preparations market with other segments of the hair preparations market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the hair preparations market are Unilever plc, Estee Lauder Companies Inc, Coty Inc, Procter & Gamble, BASF SE, SHISEIDO GROUP, JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG, L'Oreal SA and Revlon Inc.



The hair preparations manufacturing market consists of the sales of hair preparations. Hair preparations include sprays, bleaches, dyes, conditioners, rinses, shampoos, nutrient lotions, etc. which are applied topically in the hair.



The rising level of air pollution is expected to drive the hair preparations market. In October 2019 a study from the Future Science Research Centre and EADV Congress revealed that exposure to common air pollutants known as particulate matter (PM) is one of the leading causes for hair loss in humans. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that 90% of the world's population lives in polluted areas. This is expected to increase the demand for hair care products in the forecast period.



Counterfeits are made to look like known brands; consumers find it difficult to distinguish genuine products from the counterfeit products, thereby damaging the brand's reputation and devaluing the investment made by the brand, resulting in loss of revenues. For instance, statistics published by the European Commission states that over 40 million counterfeit articles were confiscated. Therefore, rising instances of counterfeiting limits the growth of the hair preparations market.



The hair preparations market covered in this report is segmented by type into hair spray, conditioner, shampoo, hair oil and other types. The hair preparations market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty store, online stores, convenience stores and other distribution channels.



There is a growing preference by consumers for natural ingredient products in the hair preparations market. According to the survey conducted by Kari Gran, 75% of millennial women prefer buying natural products. Hair care product manufacturing companies are focusing on development of natural ingredient products due to rising concerns of allergic reactions, hair and scalp problems by using synthetic ingredients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Hair Preparations Market Characteristics



3. Hair Preparations Market Trends and Strategies



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Hair Preparations



5. Hair Preparations Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Hair Preparations Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on the Market

5.2. Global Hair Preparations Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Hair Preparations Market Segmentation

7. Hair Preparations Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Hair Preparations Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Hair Preparations Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

8. Asia-Pacific Hair Preparations Market

9. China Hair Preparations Market

10. India Hair Preparations Market

11. Japan Hair Preparations Market

12. Australia Hair Preparations Market

13. Indonesia Hair Preparations Market

14. South Korea Hair Preparations Market

15. Western Europe Hair Preparations Market

16. UK Hair Preparations Market

17. Germany Hair Preparations Market

18. France Hair Preparations Market

19. Eastern Europe Hair Preparations Market

20. Russia Hair Preparations Market

21. North America Hair Preparations Market

22. USA Hair Preparations Market

23. South America Hair Preparations Market

24. Brazil Hair Preparations Market

25. Middle East Hair Preparations Market

26. Africa Hair Preparations Market



27. Hair Preparations Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

27.1. Hair Preparations Market Competitive Landscape

27.2. Hair Preparations Market Company Profiles

27.2.1. Unilever plc

27.2.1.1. Overview

27.2.1.2. Products and Services

27.2.1.3. Strategy

27.2.1.4. Financial Performance

27.2.2. Estee Lauder Companies Inc

27.2.2.1. Overview

27.2.2.2. Products and Services

27.2.2.3. Strategy

27.2.2.4. Financial Performance

27.2.3. Coty Inc

27.2.3.1. Overview

27.2.3.2. Products and Services

27.2.3.3. Strategy

27.2.3.4. Financial Performance

27.2.4. Procter & Gamble

27.2.4.1. Overview

27.2.4.2. Products and Services

27.2.4.3. Strategy

27.2.4.4. Financial Performance

27.2.5. BASF SE

27.2.5.1. Overview

27.2.5.2. Products and Services

27.2.5.3. Strategy

27.2.5.4. Financial Performance



29. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Hair Preparations Market



29. Hair Preparations Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



30. Appendix



