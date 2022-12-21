Global Hair Straightener Market 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Straightener Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hair straightener market reached a value of US$ 556.16 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 728.85 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.61% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A hair straightener is an indispensable hair styling tool used to straighten frizzy, curly or unmanageable hair while providing a glossy texture for a longer duration. It comprises the cord, power button, temperature control systems, heating elements, and straightening plates manufactured from ceramics and diverse coatings as some standard components.

Hair straighteners are safe, reliable, easy to use, and formaldehyde-free. They moisturize and condition hair naturally while evenly distributing the heat and prevent the drying of hair by breaking the hydrogen bonds. On account of these properties, hair straighteners are extensively used in salons and residential spaces. At present, it is commercially available in wide, medium, narrow, and mini plate product types.



The global hair straightener market is primarily driven by the increasing consumer consciousness regarding the significance of personal grooming and the growing concerns about maintaining the hair quality to enhance their overall physical appearance.

This can be further attributed to the rising salon chains across the globe, rapid urbanization, evolving preferences, and rising disposable incomes. In line with this, the escalating awareness regarding the detrimental effects of chemical hair treatments caused by several active ingredients has further facilitated the widespread adoption of hair straighteners, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the introduction of modern energy-efficient electronic hair styling products with light-emitting diode (LED) indicators, smartphone connectivity, and built-in sensors to automatically control dryer heat and hair moisture levels in real-time is contributing to the market growth.

Other factors, such as extensive celebrity endorsements, deployment of aggressive marketing tactics, strategic collaborations amongst key players to engineer hair straighteners with advanced features, and their availability on different distribution channels, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Beurer GmbH, Bio Ionic Inc. (Beauty By Imagination), Cloud Nine Hair, Conair Corporation, Cortex Beauty, Dyson Limited, FHI Heat (Luxury Brands LLC), Geloon Electronic Technology Limited, Izutech, John Paul Mitchell Systems, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Holdings Corporation and Revlon Inc.



