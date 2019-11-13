Global Hair Straightener Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024
Nov 13, 2019, 07:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hair Straightener Market, By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate and Narrow Plate & Mini Plate), By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium & Tourmaline), By Application (Household Vs. Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hair Straightener Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 6%, during 2019-2024.
The market is expected to witness growth over the next five years, on account of increasing awareness about personal grooming along with growing urban population across geographies. Moreover, rising trend of dual household income and therefore, surging personal disposable income, increasing appearance consciousness and growing corporate culture among women are few of the other major factors expected to propel the growth of the Gobal Hair Straightener Market.
On the basis of applications, the Global Hair Straightener Market has been categorized into household and commercial segments. Average selling price of hair straightener used for commercial purposes is more than double than that of hair straightener available for personal use.
Thus, commercial hair straightener held more than half of the Global Hair Straightener Market in 2018 and the segment is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period as well owing to booming beauty salons industry and continuous product innovations in the category.
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Hair Straightener Market Outlook
4.1. Market Size & Forecast
4.1.1. By Value & Volume
4.2. Market Share & Forecast
4.2.1. By Product Type (Wide Plate, Medium Plate, Narrow Plate & Mini Plate)
4.2.2. By Plate Type (Ceramic, Titanium, Tourmaline)
4.2.3. By Application (Household Vs Commercial)
4.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Institutional Sales, Multi-Branded Stores, Online and Others)
4.2.5. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)
4.2.6. By Company
4.3. Product Market Map (By Product Type, By Plate Type, By Distribution Channel and By Region)
5. North America Hair Straightener Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value & Volume
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Product Type
5.2.2. By Plate Type
5.2.3. By Application
5.2.4. By Distribution Channel
5.2.5. By Country
6. Asia-Pacific Hair Straightener market outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value & Volume
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product Type
6.2.2. By Plate Type
6.2.3. By Application
6.2.4. By Distribution Channel
6.2.5. By Country
7. Europe Hair Straightener market outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type
7.2.2. By Plate Type
7.2.3. By Application
7.2.4. By Distribution channel
7.2.5. By Country
8. South America Hair Straightener market outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type
8.2.2. By Plate Type
8.2.3. By Application
8.2.4. By Distribution channel
8.2.5. By Country
9. Middle East & Africa Hair Straightener Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type
9.2.2. By Plate Type
9.2.3. By Application
9.2.4. By Distribution channel
9.2.5. By Country
10. Market Dynamics
10.1. Drivers
10.2. Challenges
11. Market Trends & Developments
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1. Company Profiles
12.1.1. The Procter & Gamble Company
12.1.2. Coty Inc
12.1.3. Panasonic Corporation
12.1.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.1.5. Conair Corporation
12.1.6. Spectrum Brands, Inc.
12.1.7. Dyson Ltd.
12.1.8. Groupe SEB
12.1.9. HSI PROFESSIONAL
12.1.10. Farouk Systems, Inc.
12.1.11. Turbo Ion, Inc.
12.1.12. John Paul Mitchell Systems Inc
12.1.13. Cloud Nine Hair
12.1.14. FHI Heat
12.1.15. HauteHouse LLC
12.1.16. Wahl Clipper Corporation
12.1.17. Nisim International Inc
12.1.18. Corioliss
12.1.19. Beurer GmbH
12.1.20. Revlon
13. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mdak12
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article