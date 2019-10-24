Global Hair Transplant Market Report 2019-2025 with Company Analysis of Restoration Robotics, Sisram Medical, CUTERA

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hair Transplant Market, by Methods, Products, Therapy, Gender (Male, Female), Service Provider, Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hair Transplant Market is expected to reach US$ 30 Billion by the end of the year 2025.

Hair transplant has become more popular and so has gained more commercial interest. On an estimate nearly 60 percent of men and some 40 percent of women across the world experience hair loss. Some of the factors responsible for hair loss among the people are stress, deteriorating water condition, malnutrition, aging, illness, medication, genetics, etc. With the growing hair loss rate, the demand for hair transplant surgeries and related treatment is growing rapidly and is expected to continue over the forecast period as well.



Hair loss is one of the significant factors that will foster the global hair transplant market growth over the projection period. Increasing patient pool in developing countries, significant success rate and increased hair transplant procedures coupled with innovative technologies also help hair transplant market to grow seamlessly in the near future. Further, rising people preference towards individual appearance and physical wellbeing have increased the demand for hair transplant substantially which indeed will help the growth for Global Hair Transplant Market in the upcoming years.



By Methods - Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method holds significant market



The report studies the market of Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT) and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method of hair transplant market. Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method holds a significant market and is expected to dominate the market over the projection years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Global Hair Transplant Market



5. Market Share - Hair Transplant Analysis

5.1 By Method

5.2 By Product

5.3 By Therapy

5.4 By Gender

5.5 By End-user

5.6 By Region



6. Method - Hair Transplant Market

6.1 Fue

6.2 Fut



7. Product - Hair Transplant Market

7.1 Gel

7.2 Serum

7.3 Drugs

7.4 Multivitamins

7.5 Others



8. Therapy - Hair Transplant Market

8.1 Platelet-rich plasma

8.2 Stem cell therapy

8.3 Laser therapy

8.4 Others



9. Gender - Hair Transplant Market

9.1 Male

9.2 Female



10. End-User - Hair Transplant Market

10.1 Dermatology clinics

10.2 Trichology clinics

10.3 Hospitals

10.4 Others



11. Region - Hair Transplant Market

11.1 North America

11.2 Europe

11.3 Asia- Pacific

11.4 Others



12. Growth Drivers

12.1 Increasing Popularity of Hair Transplants

12.2 Growing Disposable Income of the People

12.3 Growing usage of Top Drugs Dosage

12.4 Technological Advancements in Hair Loss Treatment Procedures

12.5 Rise in the Number of Surgical Hair Restoration Procedures



13. Key Challenges

13.1 Hair Transplants are Expensive Procedure

13.2 Transplant Density is Limited

13.3 Black Market Clinics & Unlicensed Personnel



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Restoration Robotics, Inc

14.1.1 Resent Development & Initiatives

14.1.2 Sales

14.2 Sisram Medical Ltd

14.2.1 Resent Development & Initiatives

14.2.2 Sales

14.3 CUTERA, INC

14.3.1 Resent Development & Initiatives

14.3.2 Sales



