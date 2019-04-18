Global Hand Sanitizers Markets, , 2017-2019 & 2025 with Profiles of 50+ Companies Including Many Key Players
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2017 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definition and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most Exposed Part of the Body
Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines
Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell
Rising Consumer Interest
High-Performance Products
Green & Sustainable Solutions
Cost-Effective Products
User-Friendly Solutions
Sophisticated Technologies
Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread Adoption
Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates
Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Fast Facts
Implications of Infectious Diseases
Implications of Hygiene Failures
Trend towards Preventive Healthcare
Bright Prospects Ahead for World Hand Sanitizers Market
Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers
Market Witnesses Robust Growth Momentum in Developing Regions
China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth
Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized
The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria
Hand Sanitizer Products Tested for Fight against Ebola
Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection
The H1N1 Influenza
Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth
Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers
Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against Germs
Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers
Germicidal Gel fiteBac
INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer
Symmetry: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer
Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile
ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer
CloudClean: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology
Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design
Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous
Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market
Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations
Purell 9674-06 ECDECO
Cleanwell Natural Hand Sanitizing Spray
Babyganics Sanitizers for Babies
Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes
Purell 1450-D1 Sanitizer
Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver
Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target
Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?
Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants
Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market
Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position
Established Image & Wider Availability: Key Characteristics of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Research Findings Discourage Use of Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions
Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
A Review of Select Non-Alcohol Sanitizer Compounds
Benzalkonium Chloride: A Key Non-Alcohol Compound
FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers
Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue to Witness Gains
Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand Sanitizers
Triclosan: Effective but Faces Regulatory Restrictions over Environmental & Health Risks
Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes
Skin-Safe Products to Instigate New Wave of Growth
Retail Segment - Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution
Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets
Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urban Population
Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
4. ISSUES & CHALLENGES
Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens
Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria
Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids
Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers
Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern
Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers
Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude
A Glance at Major Ingredients in Hand Sanitizers
Types of Hand Sanitizers
Sanitizers Based on Alcohol
Sanitizers Based on Triclosan
Sanitizers Based on Essential Oils
Alcohol Wipes
Composition
Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers Demand Careful Usage
Use and Efficacy
Hand Sanitizers Cause Problems
Prerequisites of Effective Hand Sanitizers
Dispensers for Hand Sanitizers
Difference between Antimicrobial Soap and Hand Sanitizer
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market
European Firms Enjoy Fair Share
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations
GOJO and Kimberly-Clark Roll Out Smart Restroom Management System
Amazon Introduces Solimo Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E
Olika Launches Minnie Hand Sanitizer
Advanced Hygienics Unveils Byotrol Based American Red Cross Brand Sanitizer
ITC Unveils Savlon Pen Sanitizer Spray
OpenClean Technologies Launches TurnClean Sanitizer for Rest Rooms
Byotrol and Medimark Scientific Launch Esense+ Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitiser
GOJO Introduces PURELL ES8 Dispensing System
Mundipharma Unveils Daily Hygiene Products Line
Skinvisible Sales DermSafe Hand Sanitizer
Diversey Care Unveils IntelliCare
OLIKA Introduces first-of-its-kind Hand Sanitizer Spray
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Skinvisible Updates on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Merger
Deb USA Bags Green Seal Certification for Solopol GFX Heavy -Duty Foam Hand Cleaner
Byotrol Acquires Medimark Scientific
Bath & Body Works Opens Multi-Brand Store in Mumbai
Henkel Moves North American Consumer Goods Headquarters to Stamford
Byotrol Acquires Winch Pharma Consumer Healthcare
Kyorin Inks Agreement with Air Liquide
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Largest Market for Hand Sanitizers
CDC and WHO Guidelines Anchor Widespread Adoption of Hand Sanitizers
Innovative Formulations and Attractive Bottle Designs Help Sustain Market Demand
Eco-friendly Products Find Increasing Adoption
Demand for Hand Care Products Led by Instant Hand Sanitizers
Aging Population: A Significant Demand Booster
H1N1 Influenza & Ebola Scare Generated Peak Demand for Hand Sanitizers
Hand Sanitizer Companies Continue to Ride High on Consumers' Fear Factor
Take 3' Approach by CDC for the Flu Season
Flu Season: How Effective are Hand Sanitizers?
Back-to-School Season Spell Opportunities
FDA Requests More Answers from Manufacturers Reinstating Effectiveness of Hand Sanitizers
FDA Restricts Use of Triclosan
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
8.2 Canada
Market Analysis
8.3 Japan
Market Analysis
8.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Heightened Hand Health and Hygiene Standards Sustain Demand Growth
Europe Hand Sanitizer Standards
B. Market Analytics
8.4.1 France
Market Analysis
8.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
8.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
8.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
8.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
8.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
8.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
8.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Dynamic Market for Hand Sanitizers
Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable
B. Market Analytics
8.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Growing Awareness about Hand Hygiene Spurs Sanitizers Sales
Progressive Growth on the Cards
B. Market Analytics
8.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Increasing Acceptance of Hand Hygiene Products Triggers Robust Growth Momentum
Competitive Scenario
Vendors Resort to Aggressive Marketing Campaigns to Widen Audience Base
A Brief Review of Noteworthy Hand Sanitizer Brands
B. Market Analytics
8.5.3 South Korea
Market Analysis
8.5.4 Taiwan
Market Analysis
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
8.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Significance of Hand Sanitizers in Disease Prevention in Water Scarce Areas Boosts Market Demand
Market Leaders Sponsor Research Studies to Bring Awareness
B. Market Analytics
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 57)
- The United States (42)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (7)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (4)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
