Global Hand Sanitizers Markets, , 2017-2019 & 2025 with Profiles of 50+ Companies Including Many Key Players

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Hand Sanitizers: Water-less Protection from Germs for the Most Exposed Part of the Body

Hand Sanitizers Supplement Basic Hand Hygiene Routines

Noteworthy Trends & Drivers in a Nutshell

Rising Consumer Interest

High-Performance Products

Green & Sustainable Solutions

Cost-Effective Products

User-Friendly Solutions

Sophisticated Technologies

Myriad Benefits Offered by Hand Sanitizers Drive Widespread Adoption

Studies Demonstrating Benefits of Hand Sanitizers to Aid Adoption Rates

Growing Awareness about Hygiene and Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Fast Facts

Implications of Infectious Diseases

Implications of Hygiene Failures

Trend towards Preventive Healthcare

Bright Prospects Ahead for World Hand Sanitizers Market

Developed Regions: Key Consumers of Hand Sanitizers

Market Witnesses Robust Growth Momentum in Developing Regions

China and India Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Consistent Increase in Risks and Threats from Hand Hygiene Related Diseases and Infections Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Diseases Caused by Lack of Hand Hygiene Summarized

The Ebola Epidemic Hysteria

Hand Sanitizer Products Tested for Fight against Ebola

Flu: The Most Prevalent and Preventable Viral Infection

The H1N1 Influenza

Innovations in Formulations & Dispenser Designs Spearhead Market Growth

Stellarcleenz to Mitigate Risk of Thyroid Cancers

Zoono GermFree24 Sanitizers: Providing 24/7 Protection against Germs

Prebiotic-Based Hand Sanitizers

Germicidal Gel fiteBac

INVIRTU: Alcohol-Free Hand Foam Sanitizer

Symmetry: Non-Alcohol Rich Foaming Hand Sanitizer

Pretty Hand Sanitizer to Make One Smile

ActiveClean: All-Natural Hand Sanitizer

CloudClean: Real-Time Hand Hygiene Compliance Technology

Convenience: A Key Factor Driving Innovations in Dispenser Design

Small-Sized Bottles, Desktop Use Containers, and Portable Hand Sanitizer Become Ubiquitous

Automatic Dispensing Systems Play Big in the Market

Other Notable Hand Sanitizer Innovations

Purell 9674-06 ECDECO

Cleanwell Natural Hand Sanitizing Spray

Babyganics Sanitizers for Babies

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Purell 1450-D1 Sanitizer

Aging Population and their Vulnerability to Various Infections: A Major Growth Driver

Children and Young Adults: A Lucrative Demographic Segment & the New Advertising Target

Hand Sanitizers for Children below 2 Years of Age: Are they Safe?

Growing Consumer Awareness about the Environment Drive Strong Demand for Natural Variants

Fragrance to Become an Important Attribute of Hand Sanitizers, Bodes Well for the Market

Higher Effectiveness of Alcohol-based Sanitizers Catapults the Segment to the Dominant Position

Established Image & Wider Availability: Key Characteristics of Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Research Findings Discourage Use of Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers Step In to Replace Alcohol-based Versions

Comparison of Different Parameters for Alcohol-based and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

A Review of Select Non-Alcohol Sanitizer Compounds

Benzalkonium Chloride: A Key Non-Alcohol Compound

FDA Proposes New Ruling for Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizers

Despite Several Issues, Antibacterial Hand Sanitizers Continue to Witness Gains

Ban on Antibacterial Soaps in the United States Exclude Hand Sanitizers

Triclosan: Effective but Faces Regulatory Restrictions over Environmental & Health Risks

Lotion-Based Hand Sanitizers: Combining Sanitizing and Moisturizing Attributes

Skin-Safe Products to Instigate New Wave of Growth

Retail Segment - Dominant Medium for Hand Sanitizers Distribution

Hand Sanitizers Garner Greater Shelf Space in Retail Outlets

Online Channel Opens Up A Robust Sales Platform

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urban Population

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population



4. ISSUES & CHALLENGES

Hand Sanitizers Reduce Body's Defense against Pathogens

Excess Use of Hand Sanitizers Give Rise to Drug-Resistant Bacteria

Potential for Abuse of Hand Sanitizers by Kids

Risk of Poisoning & Flammability in Alcohol-based Sanitizers

Dryness: A Major Cause of Concern

Risk of Dermatitis due to Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers

Parabens: Health Risks Raise Concerns



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Hand Sanitizers: A Prelude

A Glance at Major Ingredients in Hand Sanitizers

Types of Hand Sanitizers

Sanitizers Based on Alcohol

Sanitizers Based on Triclosan

Sanitizers Based on Essential Oils

Alcohol Wipes

Composition

Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizers Demand Careful Usage

Use and Efficacy

Hand Sanitizers Cause Problems

Prerequisites of Effective Hand Sanitizers

Dispensers for Hand Sanitizers

Difference between Antimicrobial Soap and Hand Sanitizer



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American Companies Dominate the World Hand Sanitizers Market

European Firms Enjoy Fair Share



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

GOJO and Kimberly-Clark Roll Out Smart Restroom Management System

Amazon Introduces Solimo Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E

Olika Launches Minnie Hand Sanitizer

Advanced Hygienics Unveils Byotrol Based American Red Cross Brand Sanitizer

ITC Unveils Savlon Pen Sanitizer Spray

OpenClean Technologies Launches TurnClean Sanitizer for Rest Rooms

Byotrol and Medimark Scientific Launch Esense+ Alcohol-Free Hand Sanitiser

GOJO Introduces PURELL ES8 Dispensing System

Mundipharma Unveils Daily Hygiene Products Line

Skinvisible Sales DermSafe Hand Sanitizer

Diversey Care Unveils IntelliCare

OLIKA Introduces first-of-its-kind Hand Sanitizer Spray



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Skinvisible Updates on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Merger

Deb USA Bags Green Seal Certification for Solopol GFX Heavy -Duty Foam Hand Cleaner

Byotrol Acquires Medimark Scientific

Bath & Body Works Opens Multi-Brand Store in Mumbai

Henkel Moves North American Consumer Goods Headquarters to Stamford

Byotrol Acquires Winch Pharma Consumer Healthcare

Kyorin Inks Agreement with Air Liquide



8.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Largest Market for Hand Sanitizers

CDC and WHO Guidelines Anchor Widespread Adoption of Hand Sanitizers

Innovative Formulations and Attractive Bottle Designs Help Sustain Market Demand

Eco-friendly Products Find Increasing Adoption

Demand for Hand Care Products Led by Instant Hand Sanitizers

Aging Population: A Significant Demand Booster

H1N1 Influenza & Ebola Scare Generated Peak Demand for Hand Sanitizers

Hand Sanitizer Companies Continue to Ride High on Consumers' Fear Factor

Take 3' Approach by CDC for the Flu Season

Flu Season: How Effective are Hand Sanitizers?

Back-to-School Season Spell Opportunities

FDA Requests More Answers from Manufacturers Reinstating Effectiveness of Hand Sanitizers

FDA Restricts Use of Triclosan

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



8.2 Canada

Market Analysis



8.3 Japan

Market Analysis



8.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Heightened Hand Health and Hygiene Standards Sustain Demand Growth

Europe Hand Sanitizer Standards

B. Market Analytics



8.4.1 France

Market Analysis



8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



8.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



8.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis



8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis



8.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Emerges as a Dynamic Market for Hand Sanitizers

Future Prospects Remain Highly Favorable

B. Market Analytics



8.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Growing Awareness about Hand Hygiene Spurs Sanitizers Sales

Progressive Growth on the Cards

B. Market Analytics



8.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Increasing Acceptance of Hand Hygiene Products Triggers Robust Growth Momentum

Competitive Scenario

Vendors Resort to Aggressive Marketing Campaigns to Widen Audience Base

A Brief Review of Noteworthy Hand Sanitizer Brands

B. Market Analytics



8.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis



8.5.4 Taiwan

Market Analysis



8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



8.6 Latin America

A. Market Analysis

Significance of Hand Sanitizers in Disease Prevention in Water Scarce Areas Boosts Market Demand

Market Leaders Sponsor Research Studies to Bring Awareness

B. Market Analytics



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 53 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 57)

The United States (42)

(42) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (7)

(7) Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

