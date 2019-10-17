Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market Outlook Report 2019: Market Accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Handheld 3D Laser Scanner - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner accounted for $2.30 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.13 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

The rising level of eminent control, and check up standards are the key driving factors for the market growth. However, growing price is hindering the market growth.



Handheld 3D Laser Scanner is the process of analyzing a real-world object or environment to collect data on its shape and possibly its appearance (e.g. colour). The collected data can then be used to construct digital 3D models. A 3D scanner can be based on many different technologies, each with its own limitations, advantages and costs. Many limitations in the kind of objects that can be digitised are still present.



Based on Product, Tripod is estimated to have a lucrative growth as it is used to stabilize and elevate a camera, a flash unit, or other photographic equipment. All photographic tripods have three legs and a mounting head to couple with a camera. The mounting head usually includes a thumbscrew that mates to a female threaded receptacle on the camera, as well as a mechanism to be able to rotate and tilt the camera when it is mounted on the tripod. Tripod legs are usually made to telescope, in order to save space when not in use. Tripods are usually made from aluminum, carbon fiber, steel, wood or plastic.



By Geography, North America is expected to have considerable demand growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is predominantly driven by the United States. The early adoption of new technology and presence of U.S. based companies have facilitated the exploration of newer applications of the technologies.



Some of the key players profiled in the Handheld 3D Laser Scanner include



Trimble

3D Digital

Faro

Creaform (AMETEK)

Teledyne Optech

Topcon

Z+F GmbH

Maptek

Kreon Technologies

Shapegrabber

Hexagon (Leica)

Surphaser

Riegl

Carl Zeiss

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Structured Light 3D Scanners

5.3 Laser 3D Scanners

5.4 Optical scanners



6 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Aftermarket Services

6.3 Hardware & Software



7 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Range

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Long Range

7.3 Medium Range

7.4 Short Range



8 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fixed CMM Based

8.2.1 Bridge CMM Based

8.2.2 Gantry CMM Based

8.2.3 Horizontal Arm CMM Based

8.3 Portable CMM Based

8.3.1 Articulated Arm CMM

8.3.2 Handheld

8.4 Tripod Mounted

8.5 Desktop



9 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Quality Control & Inspection

9.3 Reverse Engineering

9.4 Virtual Simulation

9.5 Other Applications



10 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.2.1 Dental

10.2.2 Neurosurgery

10.2.3 Orthopedics

10.2.4 Other Healthcares

10.3 Architecture & Construction

10.3.1 Plant Scanning

10.3.2 Outdoor & Indoor Scanning

10.4 Tunnel & Mining

10.5 Aerospace & Defense

10.5.1 Commercial Aircraft

10.5.2 Defense

10.5.3 Space Exploration

10.6 Artifacts & Heritage Preservation

10.7 Energy & Power

10.7.1 Hydro Power

10.7.2 Wind Power

10.7.3 Petrochemicals

10.8 Automotive

10.10 Other End Users

10.10.1 Electronics

10.10.2 Education

10.10.3 Entertainment & Media

10.10.4 Other Manufacturing



11 Global Handheld 3D Laser Scanner Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling



