Global Haptics Markets 2015-2019 & 2024 - Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics
Jun 05, 2019, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 5, 2019
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report analyzes the Global market for Haptics in US$ Million by the following End-Use Applications, and Components:
- End-Use Applications - Consumers Electronics (Smartphones, & Other Consumer Electronics) and Others
- Components - Actuators, and Others.
The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (China)
- CyberGlove Systems LLC (USA)
- Entact Robotics Inc. (Canada)
- Ergos-Technologies (France)
- Force Dimension (Switzerland)
- Haption SA (France)
- Immersion Corporation (USA)
- Moog Inc. (USA)
- MPB Technologies Inc. (Canada)
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Novasentis, Inc. (USA)
- Novint Technologies Inc. (USA)
- Quanser Inc. (Canada)
- Reachin Technologies AB (Sweden)
- Senseg OY (Finland)
- Tactical Haptics, LLC (USA)
- Tactus Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Tanvas (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Quick Primer
Haptic Technology Developments
A Brief Review
Market Outlook
2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Haptic Technology to Boost Online Shopping Experience
Use of Haptic Technologies in Mobile Advertisements
Emergence of Haptics in AR and VR
Haptics to Transform Mobile Advertising
Haptic Technology for Maritime Applications
Haptics in Healthcare
Haptics in Automobiles
Haptics in the Audio Industry
Haptics Technology Makes inroads into Automotive and Gaming Industries
Haptics Based Ads on the Rise
VR and AR Applications Hold Immense Potential
Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones
Proliferation of Mobile Internet Drives the Need for Haptic Feedback in Mobile Devices
Opportunity Indicators
Skyrocketing Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics
Opportunity Indicator
Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics
Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation
UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens
Demand for HD Haptics Grows in Parallel to the Need to Enhance User Experience
Wearable Haptics to Make the First Cut Impact on Healthcare
OEM Adoption of Morphing Touch Screen Technology to Fuel Future Growth
Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics
Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth
Haptic Technology Boosts Gaming Experience to a New Level
Rise in Mobile Gaming Opens a Lucrative Niche for Haptics in the Gaming Industry
Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities
Future Potential
3. OVERVIEW OF KEY APPLICATION AREAS
Applications of Haptic Technology
Haptic Technology to Find New Applications in VR Arena
Developments in Robotic Technology Powers Demand for Haptics
Opportunity Indicators
Increasing Activity in Nuclear Power Sector to Power Growth in the Haptics Market
Opportunity Indicator
Haptics in the Military & Defense Sector: A Review
Intelligent Automotive Technologies to Spur Demand for Haptics in the Automotive End-Use Sector
Robotic Surgery, Medical Prosthetics & Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in the Healthcare Sector
Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics
Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment
Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research
A Peek into Emerging Application Areas of Haptic Technology
Wearables
Education and Health
Automotive
Other Potential Applications
Operator Feedback
Video Gaming and Medical Simulation
Touchscreen Interfaces
Handheld Devices
Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People
4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS
Innovative Apps Using Haptic Technology
Haptics Technology Integrated Smart Shoes for Route Guidance
Australian Company, Wearable Experiments, Develops Haptics Integrated Tights for Yoga
Generic Robots Develops Haptics based Medical Training Platform, SimuTouch
Scientists at UK University Develop SkinHaptics
HAP2U Haptic Interaction
Connected Plush Toys
Prosthetics Equipped with Novel Haptic Feedback Emerge
Finger Devices Enable Users to Feel Virtual Objects
VR with Electrical Muscle Stimulation
An Innovative Concept
bHaptics' TactSuit Offers Advanced Haptic Feedback for Virtual Reality
Ultrahaptics Partners with HARMAN for Mid-Air Haptic Feedback for Automotives
Haptic Feedback to Mitigate Issues with Touch Screen Displays
Haptic Displays Unlock Fourth Dimension to Enable Users Feel Things
Haptic Technology to Enable Next-Generation Prosthetics with Sense of Touch
Focusing on Prosthetics Element
Enabling Touch and Grip
5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Haptics: A Definition
An Insight into Haptics
Types of Haptic Feedback
Tactile Feedback
Force Feedback
First Generation Haptics
Second Generation Haptics
Third Generation Haptics
Fourth Generation Haptics
Advantages of Using Haptics
Reduction in Work Time
Realistic Modeling of Virtual World
Realism
Enhances Confidence and Effectiveness in Medicine
Challenges in Haptics Usage
Energy Consumption Issues
Aesthetics and Design Constraints
Dimension Constraints
Design Complexity
Personnel Training
Costs
Implementation Issues
Notable Technology Developments
Piezoelectric Actuators Emerge as the Preferred Choice
Reverse-Electrovibration Technology Creates Ripples
Surface Coverage Haptics: A New Technology in the Making
Haptics: Technology Enablers
Inertial Actuation
Piezo Actuation
Surface Actuation
Lateral Actuation
Electro-Active Polymer Actuation
Bending Wave Actuation
Capacitive Electrosensory Interface (CEI)
6. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS
Tactical Haptics Unveils Reconfigurable Haptic Controllers
Hap2u Unveils hPiezo Technology
Alps Electric Develops New Haptics Device
Immersion Unveils Haptic Ad Service
Microsoft Develops New VR Controller Prototypes with Haptic Technology
OmniWear Haptics Introduces Arc Haptic Feedback Device
Immersion Unveils TouchSense SDKs for Mobile Apps and Video
Immersion Introduces TouchSense Premium and TouchSense Lite
CRI Middleware Unveils CRI Haptix
TT Electronics Introduces Actuators for Haptic Accelerator Pedals
AdColony Introduces Aurora
Immersion Unveils TouchSense Design Cloud
Atio Unveils HapticTouch Controller for Automotive Applications
Taction Technology Introduces Taction Kannon
Yahoo7 Introduces Mobile Interscroller with Haptic Feedback Ad Format
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Alphabet Acquires Redux
Hardlight VR Reduces Prices for Haptic Suit
HaptX Inc. Unveils HaptX Gloves
Lofelt Secures Series A Funding
Immersion and Tencent Sign Licensing Agreement
Immersion Extends TouchSense Force Haptic Lab to Unity Game Developers
Immersion Renews License with PKG
Immersion Renews License with Perfect World Game Studio
Immersion Enters into Collaboration with Perception for Human Machine Interfaces
Immersion Signs Licensing Agreement with Mitsubishi
Immersion and SpotX Collaborate for Haptic-Responsive Video Advertising
Immersion and Realtime Technology Co. Sign Licensing Agreement
Ultrahaptics Completes Series B Funding
Immersion and Alps Electric Renew Licensing Agreement
Ultrahaptics Signs Distribution Agreement with Cornes Technologies
Ultrahaptics Distribution Agreement with EBV Elektronik
Ultrahaptics Announces Collaboration with HARMAN
Immersion Signs Licensing Agreement with Grayhill, Inc.
AxonVR Secures Funding for HaptX Platforms
Immersion Renews License with LG Electronics
Immersion and Alps Electric Enter into License Agreement
Immersion Signs License Agreement with Lenovo
Immersion Renews License Agreement with MEIZU
Novasentis and KEMET Announce Collaboration Agreement for EMP Actuators
Shenzhen O-Film Takes Over Senseg
Immersion and Tencent Sign Agreement for Haptics Technology
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. KEY MARKETS PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 34
- The United States (17)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (10)
- France (3)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (5)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3sn4c
