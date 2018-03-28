Global Haptics Strategic Business Report 2018-2024: Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the Global market for Haptics in US$ Million by the following End-Use Applications and Components:

End-Use Applications - Consumers Electronics (Smartphones, & Other Consumer Electronics) and Others

Components - Actuators, and Others

The report profiles 34 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. ( China )

) CyberGlove Systems LLC ( USA )

) Entact Robotics Inc. ( Canada )

) Ergos-Technologies ( France )

) Force Dimension ( Switzerland )

) Haption SA ( France )

) Immersion Corporation ( USA )

) Moog Inc. ( USA )

) MPB Technologies Inc. ( Canada )

) Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Novasentis, Inc. ( USA )

) Novint Technologies Inc. ( USA )

) Quanser Inc. ( Canada )

) Reachin Technologies AB ( Sweden )

) Senseg OY ( Finland )

) Tactical Haptics, LLC ( USA )

) Tactus Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) Tanvas ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Quick Primer

Haptic Technology Developments

A Brief Review

Market Outlook



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Haptic Technology to Boost Online Shopping Experience

Use of Haptic Technologies in Mobile Advertisements

Emergence of Haptics in AR and VR

Haptics to Transform Mobile Advertising

Haptic Technology for Maritime Applications

Haptics in Healthcare

Haptics in Automobiles

Haptics in the Audio Industry

Haptics Technology Makes inroads into Automotive and Gaming Industries

Haptics Based Ads on the Rise

VR and AR Applications Hold Immense Potential

Haptics Gain at the Expense of Home Button in Smartphones

Proliferation of Mobile Internet Drives the Need for Haptic Feedback in Mobile Devices

Opportunity Indicators

Skyrocketing Mobile Video Usage Drives the Business Case for Haptics

Opportunity Indicator

Tactile Computing Revolution Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Haptics

Haptics Emerges As a Key Strategy for Product Differentiation

UltraHaptics to Bring In a New Era of Touchless Touch Screens

Demand for HD Haptics Grows in Parallel to the Need to Enhance User Experience

Wearable Haptics to Make the First Cut Impact on Healthcare

OEM Adoption of Morphing Touch Screen Technology to Fuel Future Growth

Proliferation of Touchscreens, Touch Surfaces & Their Inherent UI Limitations Amplify Interest in Haptics

Adoption of Touch Screens in Public Shared Devices: An Attractive Opportunity for Growth

Haptic Technology Boosts Gaming Experience to a New Level

Rise in Mobile Gaming Opens a Lucrative Niche for Haptics in the Gaming Industry

Haptic Technology Brings Myriad of Exciting Possibilities

Future Potential



3. OVERVIEW OF KEY APPLICATION AREAS

Applications of Haptic Technology

Haptic Technology to Find New Applications in VR Arena

Developments in Robotic Technology Powers Demand for Haptics

Opportunity Indicators

Increasing Activity in Nuclear Power Sector to Power Growth in the Haptics Market

Opportunity Indicator

Haptics in the Military & Defense Sector: A Review

Intelligent Automotive Technologies to Spur Demand for Haptics in the Automotive End-Use Sector

Robotic Surgery, Medical Prosthetics & Simulated Training Drive Adoption of Haptics in the Healthcare Sector

Strong Focus on Industrial Automation Drives Interest in Haptics

Development of New Generation Automated Aircrafts Drives Demand for Haptics in Commercial Flight Simulation Equipment

Haptics Set to Revolutionize Molecular Biology & Cellular Research

A Peek into Emerging Application Areas of Haptic Technology

Wearables

Education and Health

Automotive

Other Potential Applications

Operator Feedback

Video Gaming and Medical Simulation

Touchscreen Interfaces

Handheld Devices

Haptic Technology for Creating Mobility Devices for Visually Impaired People



4. TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENTS

Innovative Apps Using Haptic Technology

Haptics Technology Integrated Smart Shoes for Route Guidance

Australian Company, Wearable Experiments, Develops Haptics Integrated Tights for Yoga

Generic Robots Develops Haptics based Medical Training Platform, SimuTouch

Scientists at UK University Develop SkinHaptics

HAP2U Haptic Interaction

Connected Plush Toys

Prosthetics Equipped with Novel Haptic Feedback Emerge

Finger Devices Enable Users to Feel Virtual Objects

VR with Electrical Muscle Stimulation

An Innovative Concept

bHaptics' TactSuit Offers Advanced Haptic Feedback for Virtual Reality

Ultrahaptics Partners with HARMAN for Mid-Air Haptic Feedback for Automotives

Haptic Feedback to Mitigate Issues with Touch Screen Displays

Haptic Displays Unlock Fourth Dimension to Enable Users Feel Things

Haptic Technology to Enable Next-Generation Prosthetics with Sense of Touch

Focusing on Prosthetics Element

Enabling Touch and Grip



5. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

Haptics: A Definition

An Insight into Haptics

Types of Haptic Feedback

Tactile Feedback

Force Feedback

First Generation Haptics

Second Generation Haptics

Third Generation Haptics

Fourth Generation Haptics

Advantages of Using Haptics

Reduction in Work Time

Realistic Modeling of Virtual World

Realism

Enhances Confidence and Effectiveness in Medicine

Challenges in Haptics Usage

Energy Consumption Issues

Aesthetics and Design Constraints

Dimension Constraints

Design Complexity

Personnel Training

Costs

Implementation Issues

Notable Technology Developments

Piezoelectric Actuators Emerge as the Preferred Choice

Reverse-Electrovibration Technology Creates Ripples

Surface Coverage Haptics: A New Technology in the Making

Haptics: Technology Enablers

Inertial Actuation

Piezo Actuation

Surface Actuation

Lateral Actuation

Electro-Active Polymer Actuation

Bending Wave Actuation

Capacitive Electrosensory Interface (CEI)



6. PRODUCT/TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS & INTRODUCTIONS

Tactical Haptics Unveils Reconfigurable Haptic Controllers

Hap2u Unveils hPiezo Technology

Alps Electric Develops New Haptics Device

Immersion Unveils Haptic Ad Service

Microsoft Develops New VR Controller Prototypes with Haptic Technology

OmniWear Haptics Introduces Arc Haptic Feedback Device

Immersion Unveils TouchSense SDKs for Mobile Apps and Video

Immersion Introduces TouchSense Premium and TouchSense Lite

CRI Middleware Unveils CRI Haptix

TT Electronics Introduces Actuators for Haptic Accelerator Pedals

AdColony Introduces Aurora

Immersion Unveils TouchSense Design Cloud

Atio Unveils HapticTouch Controller for Automotive Applications

Taction Technology Introduces Taction Kannon

Yahoo7 Introduces Mobile Interscroller with Haptic Feedback Ad Format



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Alphabet Acquires Redux

Hardlight VR Reduces Prices for Haptic Suit

HaptX Inc. Unveils HaptX Gloves

Lofelt Secures Series A Funding

Immersion and Tencent Sign Licensing Agreement

Immersion Extends TouchSense Force Haptic Lab to Unity Game Developers

Immersion Renews License with PKG

Immersion Renews License with Perfect World Game Studio

Immersion Enters into Collaboration with Perception for Human Machine Interfaces

Immersion Signs Licensing Agreement with Mitsubishi

Immersion and SpotX Collaborate for Haptic-Responsive Video Advertising

Immersion and Realtime Technology Co. Sign Licensing Agreement

Ultrahaptics Completes Series B Funding

Immersion and Alps Electric Renew Licensing Agreement

Ultrahaptics Signs Distribution Agreement with Cornes Technologies

Ultrahaptics Distribution Agreement with EBV Elektronik

Ultrahaptics Announces Collaboration with HARMAN

Immersion Signs Licensing Agreement with Grayhill, Inc.

AxonVR Secures Funding for HaptX Platforms

Immersion Renews License with LG Electronics

Immersion and Alps Electric Enter into License Agreement

Immersion Signs License Agreement with Lenovo

Immersion Renews License Agreement with MEIZU

Novasentis and KEMET Announce Collaboration Agreement for EMP Actuators

Shenzhen O-Film Takes Over Senseg

Immersion and Tencent Sign Agreement for Haptics Technology



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 34

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (10)

(10) France (3)

(3)

Germany (1)

(1)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (5)

(5) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

