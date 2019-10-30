Global Hard & Superhard Materials Markets to 2023 by Total Consumption Value, Demand Trends, End-User Markets, and Applications

DUBLIN, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hard & Superhard Materials - Global Markets, End-Users, Applications & Competitors: 2018-2023 Analysis & Forecasts" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the world market for hard and superhard materials by total consumption value, demand trends, end-user markets, and applications. Each product section contains detailed breakdowns including supplier sales and market share, consumption value and volume by region/product type, demand by application. Market trends and forecasts are provided for the years 2017-2023.

Hard & Superhard Materials, such as cemented carbides, ceramics, and industrial diamonds, are the foundation of much of the machining industry. With over 15 years of experience in the machining and materials industry, the author's intelligence coverage offers comprehensive data and analysis.



Product Types Covered



Industrial Diamonds

Natural

Synthetic

Industrial Diamond Forms

Powder

Grit

Bort

PCD

CVD

Single Crystal

Boron Nitride

cBN

PcBN

Ceramics

Silicon Carbide (black, green, others.)

Aluminum Oxides (white, brown, doped, others)

Other Aluminas

Boron Carbide

Cermets

Silicon Nitride

Composites

Cemented Carbides

Tungsten Raw Materials

Alloy Materials

Preforms

Other

Tool Steels

High-Speed Steel

Hot-work

Cold-work

Shock-Resistant

Mold Steels

Special-Purpose

Applications Covered

Abrasives

Coatings

Cutting Tools

General Medical

Precision Parts

Refractory Parts

Sensors

Semiconductor Fabrication

Subsystem Components

Thermal Components

Wear Parts

Other

End-User Industries Covered

Aerospace

Alternative Energy

Automotive

Chemical Processing

Communications

Construction

Defense/Military

Die & Mold

Electronic/Optoelectronic

General Machining

Medical/Research

Mining

Oil & Gas

Paper & Pulp Industry

Power Generation

Railroads

Shipbuilding

Other

Timeframe

2018 base year

2019 Estimated

Forecasts: 2018-2023

Key Topics Covered:



Section One: Industry Overview



Technology Overview



General Technology Trends

Product Definitions

Materials Synthesis

High-Pressure Experiments

Thin-Film Coatings

CVD

PCD

General Industry Trends



Section Two: Industrial Diamonds

Total World Demand

Regional Breakdown

High-Growth Markets

Market Drivers

World Market by Type

Natural Diamond

Synthetic Diamond

CVD Diamond (Chemical Vapor Deposition)

PCD (Polycrystalline Diamond)

Single Crystal Diamond

Bort

Grit/Microgrit

Powder

Stone

Market Factors

World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

High-Growth Markets

Technology Trends

Five-Year Outlook

Section Three: CBN/PCBN

Total World Demand

Regional Breakdown

High-Growth Markets

Market Drivers

World Market by Type

Pricing Trends by Type

PcBN/cBN

Microgrit

Powder

Market Factors

World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

High-Growth Markets

Technology Trends

Five-Year Outlook

Section Four: Ceramics

Total World Demand

Regional Breakdown

High-Growth Markets

Market Drivers

World Market by Type

Pricing Trends by Type

Aluminum Oxide

Silicon Carbide

Non-Oxides

Composites

Other

Market Factors

World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

High-Growth Markets

Technology Trends

Five-Year Outlook

Section Five: Cemented Carbides

Total World Demand

Regional Breakdown

High-Growth Markets

Market Drivers

World Market by Type

Pricing Trends by Type

Powders

Preforms

Alloys

Market Factors

World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

High-Growth Markets

Technology Trends

Five-Year Outlook

Section Six: Tool Steels

Total World Demand

Regional Breakdown

High-Growth Markets

Market Drivers

World Market by Type

Pricing Trends by Type

High-Speed Steels

Hot Work Tool Steels

Cold-Work

Special Purpose

Market Factors

World Market by End-User

World Market by Application

Pricing by Application Trends

US Producer Shipments

Distribution Channels (National, Regional, Local)

Distributor Markups

World Competitive Environment

Industry Trends and Forecasts

High-Growth Markets

Technology Trends

Five-Year Outlook



Companies Mentioned



3M

Advanced Diamond Solutions/P1 Diamond

Allegheny Technologies

Associated Steel/Ludlow Steel Co.

Basic Carbide

BHP Billiton

Bohler-Uddeholm

Brush Wellman

Carbide Processors

Carpenter Technology

Ceradyne

CeramTec

Ceratizit

Cermet

CEVP

COI Ceramics

CoorsTek

Dev Group

Diamond Innovations (formerly GE Superabrasives)

Element Six

Eurotungstene

Exolon/Washington Mills

Extramet

Fansteel

Firestone

Fives Cinetic

HC Starck

Henan Huanghe Whirlwind International

Hitachi Metals

Iljin Diamond Co.

Innovative Carbide

International Ceramics

Kennametal

Konrad Friedrichs

Kramer Industries Steel Grit

Kyocera

Lieber & Solow

LTD Ceramics

MacDonald Carbide

Maruwa

Mitsubishi Materials

MITSUI & Co

Momentive/GE Advanced Materials

Morgan Crucible

Noritake

North American Steel/Pyramid Steel

NTK

Performance Materials

Poltava

QM Technologies

Real Dzerzhinsk

Rio Tinto

Rohm & Haas

Rosst Enterprises

Saint-Gobain Group

Sandvik Hard Materials

Saxonburg Ceramics

SeverStal/Lucchini

SGL Group

Showa Denko

Silicon Carbide Products

Silkroad

SP3 Diamond Technologies

Ssangyong

Sumitomo Electric Carbide

Sun Diamond

Superior Technical Ceramics

Synthetic Diamond Powders

TBW Industries

ThyssenKrupp Group

Timken

Tomei Diamond

Toshiba Tungaloy

TOSOH Corp

Ultradiamond

Valenite

Van Moppes

Venyov

Vista

VZS/Seagoe

Well Superabrasive

Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond Joint

Zhongnan Diamond

Zhuzhou Seed Cemented Carbide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vw0yto

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

