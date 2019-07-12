Global Hardwood Flooring Market Outlook 2019-2024: Analyzed by End-user, Raw Material and Region

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hardwood Flooring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hardwood flooring market reached a value of more than US$ 40 Billion in 2018.

This report provides a deep insight into the global hardwood flooring market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers/Constraints

The recent recovery of the construction industry represents one of the key factors facilitating the growth of the global hardwood flooring market.

Increasing infrastructure and residential projects, particularly in emerging markets, are augmenting the demand for hardwood flooring.

Hardwood flooring manufacturers are consistently coming up with innovative product varieties so as to widen their consumer-base.

Some of the other factors which are bolstering the global hardwood flooring market include rising population, rapid urbanisation, changing lifestyles, elevating disposable incomes and increasing demand for quality housing.

Stringent government laws in order to protect the environment is hampering the growth of the global hardwood flooring market. This can be accredited to the hindrances associated with acquiring raw materials which are used for manufacturing hardwood flooring.

The high price point of these products along with the availability of numerous substitutes are also anticipated to negatively impact the market.

End-User Insights

Based on the end-use sector, the market has been segmented into commercial and residential sectors. The commercial sector currently dominates the global hardwood flooring market.

Regional Insights

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the biggest market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Raw Material Insights

Based on the raw material used, the market has been segmented into red oak, white oak, maple and others. Red oak currently represents the largest type accounting for majority of the market share.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Armstrong

Bruce Flooring

Balterio Laminate Flooring

Beaulieu International Group

BerryAlloc

Classen

Egger

Formica

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Flooring Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global Hardwood Flooring Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

6.4 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Strengths

6.6.3 Weaknesses

6.6.4 Opportunities

6.6.5 Threats

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Raw Material Procurement

6.7.3 Manufacturing

6.7.4 Marketing

6.7.5 Distribution

6.7.6 End-Use

6.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.4 Degree of Competition

6.8.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.9 Price Analysis

6.9.1 Key Price Indicators

6.9.2 Price Structure

6.9.3 Margin Analysis

6.10 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East & Africa



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Residential Sector

8.2 Commercial Sector



9 Market Breakup by Raw Material

9.1 Red Oak

9.2 White Oak

9.3 Maple

9.4 Others



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Structure

9.2 Key Players



10 Hardwood Flooring Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Detailed Process Flow

10.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

10.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

10.5 Land and Construction Requirements

10.6 Machinery Requirements

10.7 Machinery Pictures

10.8 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.9 Packaging Requirements

10.10 Transportation Requirements

10.11 Utilities Requirements

10.12 Manpower Requirements



11 Profiles of Key Players

11.1 Armstrong

11.2 Bruce Flooring

11.3 Balterio Laminate Flooring

11.4 Beaulieu International Group

11.5 BerryAlloc

11.6 Classen

11.7 Egger

11.8 Formica



