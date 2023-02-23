Global Harmonic Filter Market Report 2022: Increasing Use of Variable Frequency Drives in Industrial Applications Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Harmonic Filter Market: Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing need to ensure power quality is identified as the major factor driving the harmonic filter market worldwide. The use of harmonic filters has enabled manufacturers to reduce production down-time and operating costs.

In addition, increasing use of variable frequency drives in industrial applications has been instrumental in driving harmonic filter installations across different industry verticals. These factors are expected to contribute towards the anticipated exponential growth during the forecast period 2022-2030. However, issues including lack of product differentiation and availability of substitutes pose moderate challenge to the market growth.



Report Scope



This report analyzes the global harmonic filter marketin terms of type, voltage level, end-use application, and geography. On the basis of type, the global harmonic filter market is segmented in to passive harmonic filter, active harmonic filter, and hybrid active. Also, the global harmonic filter market is further segregated on the basis of voltage level into low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage filters.

Similarly, on the basis of end-use, the market for harmonic filter is classified into industrial, commercial, and residential. The geographical distribution of the global harmonic filter market considered in this study encompasses regional markets such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The report offers strategic insights into the global harmonic filter market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2022 to 2030. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on type, voltage level, end-use application, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the key industry participants, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities, and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning, and recent developments. Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive sub-markets within the harmonic filter market

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Historic Quantitative Data (2020)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global harmonic filter market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2022 to 2030, keeping in mind the above-mentioned factors.

Market Segmentation

Type

Passive Harmonic Filter

Active Harmonic Filter

Hybrid Harmonic Filter

Voltage Level

Low Voltage Harmonic Filter

Medium Voltage Harmonic Filter

High Voltage Harmonic Filter

End-use Application

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Harmonic Filter market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Harmonic Filter market?

Which is the largest regional market for Harmonic Filter market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

, , and & ? Which are the key trends driving Harmonic Filter market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Harmonic Filter market worldwide?

Companies Mentioned





ABB Ltd.

Baron Power Ltd.

Comsys AB.

Crompton Greaves Ltd

Emerson Network Power

Epcos AG

Janitza Electronics GmbH

MTE Corporation

Siemens AG

Schaffner Holding AG

Schneider Electric SE

