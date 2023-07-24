Global Hazardous Location LED Lighting Markets, 2022-2023 & 2032: Innovating for Safety - How SSL LEDs Drive Demand

DUBLIN, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hazardous Location LED Lighting Global Market Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is an analysis and forecast of global market consumption of LED-based hazardous location luminaires (explosion-proof and other evaluation levels).

Unsafe lighting is one of the most common potential sources of ignition causing an explosion. Working environments that contain explosive gases or dust are extremely volatile environments. A variety of luminaires (light fixture + LED light source) are available that are considered suitable for hazardous locations since they prevent any possible ignition sources from being exposed to the air.

In various lighting applications, hazardous locations are defined as areas that are at risk of fire or explosion due to the combined presence of electrical equipment and flammable gases or vapors, flammable liquids, combustible dust, ignitable fibers, or other substances.

In the process of this market research project, in addition to interviewing existing customers and potential customers of LED-based hazardous location lighting, we also studied lighting manufacturers with various ranges of hazardous area lighting products. The luminaires are designed for locations where explosive gases and dust are found, providing suitable lighting without enabling a risk of explosion.

The emergence of solid-state lighting (SSL) light emitting diodes (LEDs) in the general lighting industry continues to push lighting-industry vendors, as well as end-users, to consider innovative solutions (new products) to adopt hazardous location LED lighting solutions.

The light emitting diode (LED) market, despite exciting innovative devices driven by technological advances and ecological/energy-saving concerns, still face challenges in overcoming performance/price limitations and in attracting widespread consumption.

10-Year Market Forecast

This report provides the market review and forecast (2022-2032) by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$)

Quantity (number/units) - (Million)

Average Selling Prices ($, each)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Global Overview

1.2 Unpackaged and Packaged LEDs - Overview

1.3 LEDs - Technology Overview

1.4 Barriers to Growth in the US Military/Government Sector

2. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Product Type

2.1 Overview

2.2 Spot, Flood and General-Area LED Luminaires

2.3 Linear Tube, String/Strip LED Luminaires

2.4 LED-based Flashlights and Wearable Headlamps (Luminaires)

2.5 LED-based Specialty, Panel and Miscellaneous Luminaires

3. LED-based Luminaires in Explosion Proof Lighting Market Forecast by Application

3.1 Oil Fields, Oil Refineries, Offshore Oil Platforms, Oil Tanks, Tunnels, Wharf, Mining and Other Similar

3.2 Power Plants, Pumping Stations, Substations

3.3 Military Bases, Airports, Other Transportation Facilities

3.4 Gas Stations, Paint-Spray Booths, Other Commercial/Industrial, Other/Non-Specific

4. Competition - Hazardous Location LED Lighting

4.1 Selected Key Companies - Profiles

ABB (Hazlux)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Aeon Lighting Technology Incorporated (ALT) - ALTLED

Allison Park Group, Incorporated

Allsman Enterprises (AE Light)

Atex Global Ltd.

ATM Lighting sp. z o.o.

Avail Infrastructure Solutions (Rig-A-Lite)

BARTEC Top Holding GmbH

Cortem Group

DCD Technologies

Dialight plc

Eaton Corporation plc (Crouse-Hinds/Hazard-Gard)

ECOM (Pepperl+Fuchs)

Emerson Electric Company (AppletonT)

Eneltec Group

Energy Focus

Federal Signal (Victor Products Ltd / Victor Group)

FoxFury LLC.

GE Current, a Daintree Company (Current Lighting Solutions, LLC)

Glamox AS (GLX Holding AS)

GeumVit Co., Ltd. (LumiDas)

Herberts Industrieglas GmbH & Co. KG (METAGLAS)

Hubbell Incorporated (Chalmit, Killark)

IKIO LED Lighting

Jiangsu Ouhui Lighting Co., Ltd. (Ou Hui lighting)

K and H Industries

Larson Electronics

LDPI, Incorporated

Leoyo Holdings Group Company, Ltd.

Lind Equipment

L.J. Star Incorporated (LUMIGLAS); F.H. Papenmeier GmbH & Co. KG

Maes Lighting

Nemalux Industrial Inc.

NJZ Lighting Technology Company, Ltd.

Nordland Lighting

Northern Light Technologies

Ocean's King Lighting Science & Technology Company, Ltd (OKTECH)

Orga BV

Pelican

Phoenix Products Company Inc.

Qlight Electronics Company Ltd.

Raytec Ltd

R. Stahl AG

SA Equip

Sammode

Schuch (Adolf Schuch GmbH)

Shanghai Qinsun Electric Company, Limited (QINSUN)

Shanxi Guangyu LED Lighting Company Ltd. (GYLED)

Shenzhen CESP Co., Ltd - Chinese Energy South Power (CESP)

Shenzhen KHJ Semiconductor Lighting Co., Ltd. (KHJ)

Signify Lighting (Cooper Lighting Solutions) (Chloride)

Thorlux Lighting (FW Thorpe Plc)

Unimar, Inc.

Venas Company, Ltd

WAROM Mena (Warom Technology MENA FZCO)

Wenzhou Boshi Electric Technology Company (Boshi Electric)

Western Technology Incorporated

WISKA

Wolf Safety Lamp Company

Worksite Lighting LLC

Wrestt Group Company, Ltd

Zhejiang MA Safety Signal Company, Ltd. (MA Safety Signal)

Zhejiang Mingchuang Optoelectronic Technology Co., Ltd (MC-LED)

Zhejiang Tormin Electrical Company, Ltd. (TORMIN)

4.2 Competitor Market Share - Leaders - 2022

5. Market Research Methodology

6. Excel-based Market Forecast Data Base Explanation

6.1 Overview

6.2 Tutorial

