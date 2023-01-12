Global Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2028 at a 12.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Therapy Type (Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, and Targeted Therapy), By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $2.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Increasing Demand For Immunotherapy Treatment



Immunotherapy is an innovative treatment for cancer, including head and neck, lymphoma, melanoma, and non-small cell lung cancer. Some tumors respond well to conventional therapies such as chemotherapy. In other instances, immunotherapy is combined with conventional cancer therapies to increase the body's natural defenses against cancer. As part of its regular functionality, the immune system discovers and eliminates aberrant cells, so preventing or stifling the formation of several malignancies. Immune cells, for instance, are occasionally seen in and surrounding tumors.



Increasing Patient Population To Drive Market Growth



Head and neck cancers are classified according to their location. These regions include the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, paranasal sinuses, and nasal cavity, as well as the salivary glands. An increase in alcohol and cigarette intake is a key cause of head and neck cancer. An estimated 75% of head and neck cancers are caused by alcohol and cigarette intake. Cancer will be the top cause of mortality, accounting for over 10 million fatalities, or one in six deaths.



Marketing Restraining Factor

Associated Side Effects Of Chemotherapy



Cancer of the head and neck are frequently treated with a mix of radiation and chemotherapy treatment. The adverse effects include hair loss, speech impairment, and loss of natural voice. In addition, after undergoing cancer surgery, people have difficulty eating. Although hair loss is a frequent side effect of chemotherapy, it does not affect everyone. Individuals can ask their care provider whether it is likely a medication side effect.



Therapy Type Outlook



Based on the Therapy Type, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is segmented into Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, and Targeted Therapy. The immunotherapy segment acquired the highest revenue share in the head and neck therapeutics market in 2021. It is because immunotherapy make use of the immune system to treat cancer. Pembrolizumab, an anti-PD1 immunotherapy that targets cells with a deficiency in their capacity to repair DNA, may fall under this category.



Route of Administration Outlook



On the basis of the Route of Administration, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is divided into Injectable and Oral. The oral segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. Due to the rising number of oral medicinal medicines used to treat patients with Head and neck cancer. It is anticipated that the successful conclusion of the study and subsequent launch will stimulate segment growth. Patients with cancer are also administered oral chemotherapy.



Distribution Channel Outlook



By Distribution Channel, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is classified into Retail and Specialty Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The retail and specialty pharmacies witnessed the highest segment revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. It is because specialty pharmacies offer medications unavailable in conventional pharmacies, such as immunotherapy drugs. Providing these drugs through a specialty pharmacy guarantees their appropriate and secure delivery.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Head and Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment registered the largest revenue share in the head and neck cancer therapeutics market in 2021. It is due to the government assistance for the expansion of the healthcare sector, attractive reimbursement rules, a high level of illness awareness, and easy access to high-quality healthcare facilities are among the factors that have contributed to the expansion of the regional market.

Scope of the Study

By Therapy Type

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By Distribution Channel

Retail & Specialty Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck & Co., Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bristol Myers Squibb Company

Clinigen Group PLC

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in Head And Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market



Chapter 4. Global Head & Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Therapy Type



Chapter 5. Global Head & Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Route of Administration

Chapter 6. Global Head & Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Global Head & Neck Cancer Therapeutics Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

