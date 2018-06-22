Global Head-mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018-2022 with BAE Systems, CINOPTICS, Elbit Systems, FUJITSU & Rockwell Collins Dominating

The Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) market to grow at a CAGR of 36.78% during the period 2018-2022.



Global Head-Mounted Display (HMD) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of HMDs across various segments and regions.



The development of smaller HMDs will be a key trend for the market growth. Vendors are offering smaller and lightweight HMD that eliminates barriers to provide an effective VR experience. Initially the device was used for gaming, smaller HMDs are expected to gain prominence across industrial and defense sectors.



According to the report, the increase in military expenditure will drive the market growth. The global expenditure increased significantly in the US and Europe, with the exception of oil-extracting countries. The rising military and defense expenditures are determined on the rising political and economic scenario of a country.



Further, the report states that the high cost of HMDs will impact the market growth. The high initial cost of HMDs compared with other smart wearables, impacts their adoption across industries. Vendors offer HMDs at high-prices that are catered to enterprises and are not consumer-friendly.



Key vendors

BAE Systems

CINOPTICS

Elbit Systems

FUJITSU

Rockwell Collins

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Combat and aviation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Training and simulation- Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Defense - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Industrial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of smaller HMDs

Gesture recognition in HMDs

Scope for players to enter HMD market

Increased focus on utility rather than hardware specifications

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kvddmv/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-head-mounted-display-hmd-market-2018-2022-with-bae-systems-cinoptics-elbit-systems-fujitsu--rockwell-collins-dominating-300670712.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

