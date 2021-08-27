Global Head-Up Display Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Head-Up Display Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global head-up display market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A heads-up display (HUD) is a transparent, electronic display projected onto the windshield or a separate screen that displays information directly in the line of sight (LoS) of the driver. This helps the driver to conveniently access information, such as the speed, warning signals and indicators for navigation, thus receiving real-time information without taking eyes off the road. Owing to this, HUD is widely installed in passenger cars as well as in commercial vehicles.



The market is primarily driven by the increasing sales of automobiles across the globe. Along with this, the growing consumer preferences for luxury and premium cars that are equipped with advanced display and safety features including HUD systems, is further driving the market growth. Several manufacturers are integrating various driver assistance tools, such as augmented reality (AR) and a larger area for visuals for offering a safer driving experience, thus catalysing the product demand.

Moreover, various automobile companies are introducing HUDs in mid-range car models to reach the mid-and low-income consumer base, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Additionally, rapid urbanization, rising consumer expenditure capacities, along with several technological advancements, including the utilization of liquid crystal display (LCD) and light-emitting diode (LED), are some of the other factors contributing in the growth of global heads-up display market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global head-up display market to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BAE Systems, Continental, Denso, Garmin, Microvison, Nippon Seiki, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Robert Bosch, Thales Group, Visteon, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global head-up display market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global head-up display market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the conventional and AR-Based HUD?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global head-up display market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Head-Up Display Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Windshield HUD

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Combiner Glass HUD

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Collison Warning Only HUD

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Conventional and Augmented Reality

7.1 Conventional HUD

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Augmented Reality Based HUD

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 CRT Based HUD

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Digital HUD

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Major Types

8.2.2.1 Optical Waveguide HUD

8.2.2.1.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2.2 Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) HUD

8.2.2.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.2.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2.3 Light Emitting Diode (LED) HUD

8.2.2.3.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.3.2 Market Forecast

8.2.2.4 Others

8.2.2.4.1 Market Trends

8.2.2.4.2 Market Forecast

8.2.3 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Aviation

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Nippon Seiki

15.3.2 Robert Bosch

15.3.3 Continental

15.3.4 Visteon

15.3.5 Panasonic Automotive Systems

15.3.6 Thales Group

15.3.7 Microvision

15.3.8 Denso

15.3.9 Garmin

15.3.10 BAE Systems



