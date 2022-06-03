Global Head-up Display Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Visteon, Nippon Seiki and Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Head-up Display Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Type, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Head-up Display Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 19.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



A projection system that displays a brightly lighted video or image onto a clear surface is known as a head-up display. The main purpose of a head-up display is to reduce the requirement for drivers to shift their sight from the road to the entertainment panel. These displays project information like turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, posted traffic signs, and blind-spot alerts directly into the field of view of the drivers or pilots, allowing them to keep their gaze forward, where danger lurks. Head-up displays were developed for defense and military aircrafts, but their use in several high-end vehicles has gained popularity in recent years.



When it comes to purchasing a vehicle, today's car buyers are increasingly considering innovative automobile safety features and technologies. Monitoring numerous in-vehicle displays might cause the driver to become distracted, perhaps resulting in dangerous circumstances on the road. A HUD, which is enabled by both passive and active systems, lowers driver distraction while also increasing driving safety. Additionally, ongoing technical advancements have resulted in the emergence of mobile and interactive HUDs, which is propelling the overall market growth.



In the near future, augmented reality head-up displays will aid in making driving safer and more comfortable. As part of the shared, autonomous future, Jaguar Land Rover stated in August 2019 that it is designing next-generation HUD technology that may beam real-time safety warnings in front of the driver and enable passengers to broadcast 3D movies directly from their seats.



Moreover, in several developed economies, government regulations are progressively supporting automotive advances and technologies that assist vehicle and road safety. Automated Cars 3.0, the latest federal advice for automated vehicles, was released in October 2018 by the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT). The USDOT's commitment to promoting the safe incorporation of automation with the overall transportation system was reaffirmed in AV 3.0.



Rising automotive manufacturing and developments such as linked vehicles and driverless vehicles are expected to increase HUD adoption and demand throughout the forecast period. HUDs are commonly employed in both military and commercial aircraft because they assist pilots and reduce the risk of colliding with the landscape. The market's growth is predicted to be aided by rising military spending and the increasing deployment of HUDs in civil aircraft.



Additionally, an increase in air passenger traffic is expected to lead to an extension of the worldwide aircraft fleet, which will increase demand for HUDs in the civil aviation industry in the future years. According to estimates issued by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), air transportation handled 4.3 billion passengers on scheduled trips in 2018. This represents a 6.1% increase over 2017. The number of people leaving the country increased to almost 38 million.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak caused a significant downfall to various economies all over the world. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus slowed down numerous businesses globally. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments were forced to impose countrywide lockdowns. Due to the travel restrictions under the lockdown, the supply chain of various goods, as well as intermediate goods, was significantly disrupted.

Moreover, the lockdown also caused a considerable hindrance to various manufacturing facilities worldwide. Due to this, the world economy was majorly disrupted. The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the growth of the head-up display market. The distribution of components used in the manufacturing of head-up displays was disrupted, with most research and development efforts as well as new product releases connected to head-up displays being delayed or canceled due to the pandemic.



Market driving Factors:

Rising concerns about road safety

Vehicle buyers place an emphasis on the safety of vehicles and passengers. Regulatory agencies all over the world are working in order to improve car safety. According to a global status report on road safety released in 2019, more than 1.35 million people die every year as a result of traffic accidents on roads around the world. According to studies, road traffic causalities can become the world's fifth-biggest cause of death by 2030. One of the leading causes of these collisions is driver distraction. Drivers' vision must acclimatize to a vast visual distance on the road after reading the instrument clusters. After reading the standard instrument clusters, the eyes must focus on the road. Drivers' eyes become tired and lose attention as a result of the frequent shifts in focus. In this context, head-up displays provide vital information in the line of sight of drivers, such as navigation and vehicle speed, reducing driver distraction.



Increasing demand for electric and semi-autonomous vehicles

In recent years, there has been a considerable surge in global demand for electric and semi-autonomous automobiles. The growing popularity of these vehicles is driving the demand for head-up displays. Semi-autonomous vehicles can detect their surroundings and travel to their destination with only minimal human intervention. Voice instructions can be used to control this type of vehicle. The primary purpose of these vehicles is to improve driving safety and convenience. Front collision avoidance, park assistance, and adaptive cruise control are among the advanced features available in semi-autonomous vehicles. The head-up displays that are used in semi-autonomous vehicles offer these features on the windshield in the line of sight of the driver.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Limited space in the automotive cockpit

By visually displaying concurrent traffic conditions for drivers, advanced head-up displays, like AR-based head-up displays, make driving extremely comfortable and safe. Head-up displays that are mounted on the windshield of the vehicle, on the other hand, take up a lot of room in car cockpits. Due to the significant space occupied by AR-based head-up displays on automobile dashboards, several efforts are underway to re-design automotive cockpits. Any reduction in the size of AR-based head-up displays can to lower the sharpness of augmented images and hence, make them less legible for drivers. In addition, iris recognition and gesture control systems must be placed in vehicles with head-up displays to ensure that projections are accurate in the visual field of drivers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2022, Feb - 2017, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Head-up Display Market by Application

4.1 Global Automotive Market by Region

4.2 Global Head-up Display Market by Automotive Type

4.2.1 Global Passenger Cars Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Commercial Vehicles Market by Region

4.3 Global Aviation Market by Region

4.4 Global Head-up Display Market by Aviation Type

4.4.1 Global Civil Market by Region

4.4.2 Global Military Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Head-up Display Market by Type

5.1 Global Conventional Market by Region

5.2 Global Augmented Reality (AR)-based Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Head-up Display Market by Component

6.1 Global Projectors/Projection Units Market by Region

6.2 Global Display Units Market by Region

6.3 Global Software Market by Region

6.4 Global Video Generators Market by Region

6.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Head-up Display Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Visteon Corporation

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.1 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2 Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.4 Continental AG

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expense

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.4.5.3 Geographical Expansions:

8.4.6 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Denso Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expense

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 Pioneer Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 BAE Systems PLC

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.7.6 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Panasonic Corporation

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expense

8.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.9 Thales Group S.A.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research and Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.10. Yazaki Corporation

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/78i3q0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets