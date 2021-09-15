Global Health and Wellness Foods Market Expected to Reach US$1.1 Trillion by 2027

PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Health and Wellness foods market has been one of the exceptions to the rule during the pandemic. It actually grew because of the COVID-19 outbreak! Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Health and Wellness Foods estimated at US$764.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027, according to a recent report published by ResearchAndMarkets.com. The report said, "Naturally Health Food, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.3% CAGR to reach US$364.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Functional Food segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29% share of the global Health and Wellness Foods market." Active Companies in the markets today include AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), Beyond Meat® (NASDAQ: BYND), Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN).

ResearchAndMarkets.com continued "The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027. The Health and Wellness Foods market in the U. S. is estimated at US$221.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.94% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$186.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$186.5 Billion by the year 2027."

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) BREAKING NEWS: AgriFORCE Growing Systems Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Food Production & Processing IP from Manna Nutritional Group (MNG) - AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ("the Company"), an innovative AgTech company focused on developing and acquiring agriculture IP that advances sustainable cultivation and processing for crops across multiple verticals, announces that it has entered into a material definitive agreement to acquire the intellectual property (IP) from Manna Nutritional Group LLC (MNG), a privately held firm based in Boise, Idaho. The IP encompasses patent-pending technologies to naturally process and convert grain, pulses and root vegetables, resulting in low-starch, low-sugar, high-protein, fiber-rich baking flour products, as well as a wide range of breakfast cereals, juices, natural sweeteners and baking enhancers. The core process is covered under a pending patent application in the U.S. and key international markets.

This all-natural process is designed to unlock nutritional properties, flavor and other qualities in a range of modern, ancient and heritage grains, pulses and root vegetables – creating specialized all-natural baking and all-purpose flours, sweeteners, juices, naturally sweet cereals, and other valuable products, providing numerous opportunities for dietary, nutritional, performance, and culinary applications.

Key identified advantages of this production process: The Company's independent lab testing indicates that MNG's soft white wheat baking flour contains up to 46% fiber, 23% protein, and only 8% starch, which results in 45 times more fiber, up to 3 times more protein and provides only 11% of the starch found in standard/commercial all-purpose baking flour.

The resulting products deliver a significantly lower carbohydrate content than conventional processed flour-based food products and are designed to provide significantly higher levels of plant-based protein and natural fiber in addition to other nutrients and enzymes – without compromising taste, texture and quality.

Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE, stated, "This acquisition is the next step in our comprehensive strategy to leverage IP to produce more sustainable, natural and better-quality food, medicine and plant-based products. Imagine being able to eat much healthier bread, pasta, cereals and a range of other products made from wheat, seeds, pulses, and legumes – that also taste good." He added: "By capturing even a small portion of the overall flour market with our own brand and through relationships as an ingredient supplier, we believe this IP represents an opportunity that could transform the landscape of food production across a multitude of categories." CONTINUED… Read this full release for AgriFORCE Growing Systems at: https://ir.agriforcegs.com/

Other recent developments in the markets include:



Beyond Meat® (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based protein, recently announced another exciting milestone in its partnership with A&W Canada with the introduction of Beyond Meat Nuggets. The launch taps into the growing consumer demand for chicken from quick-service restaurants as well as an increased demand for plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat Nuggets offer fans a crispy, craveable plant-based chicken nugget option with all the benefits of plant-based protein and no sacrifice on taste or flavour.

Perfect for dipping, dunking, and sharing, Beyond Meat Nuggets offer the same universally loved experience as traditional chicken nuggets while offering 18 grams of plant-based protein per six pieces. Like all Beyond Meat products, Beyond Meat Nuggets are made from simple, plant-based ingredients with no GMOs, antibiotics, hormones, or cholesterol.

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), the world's original and largest oat drink company, recently announced an increase in oat base capacity at its Ogden, Utah facility in the Americas region to support an acceleration in consumer demand.

In the second half of 2021 the Company will start construction to add 75 million liters of finished goods equivalent oat base capacity. Total production will increase from an estimated 150 million liters annually at full production to an estimated 225 million liters annually to support the Company's growth in 2022 and beyond. This will increase the Company's total estimated capacity by the end of 2022 from 1,000 million to 1,075 million liters and from 1,400 million to 1,475 million liters of finished goods equivalent oat base capacity by the end of 2023. The Company expects its EMEA manufacturing combined with its two facilities in the Americas and two in Asia to create more than a 200% increase in its production output by the end of 2022 from the end of 2020. The Company will execute this capacity expansion within its stated plan for capital expenditures at the low end of $350 million to $400 million in 2021 provided at the time of its IPO.

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), one of the world's leading protein producers, is taking on the $1 billion kids refrigerated, pre-packaged snack category with a new kids snack - Hillshire Farm®SNACKED! Building upon its powerhouse portfolio of protein brands and success in adult snacking, Hillshire Farm SNACKED! will give parents a versatile, on-the-go snack pack made with quality, trusted ingredients – made just for kids.

More than 76% of people, including children, eat two or more snacks every day. And when it comes to snack purchases for their kids, parents look for high quality, ease of preparation and use, and taste. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! uniquely delivers on all these elements in one delicious snack pack. "Protein snacks are one of the most popular snack foods consumed, and we know protein helps keep kids full, making it an ideal component of a snack. Hillshire Farm SNACKED! is an easy, portable, and delicious snack that fits in with today's parents' and kids' on-the-go lifestyle," said Noelle O'Mara, Tyson Foods' Group President. "As a leader in protein and snacking, we saw a clear opportunity for a versatile, great-tasting, kid-focused snack – and that's exactly what Hillshire FarmSNACKED! delivers."

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), a leading organic and natural products company providing consumers with a Healthier Way of Life™, recently announced several new product innovations across multiple lines including Sensible Portions, Celestial Seasonings, and JĀSÖN to complement consumer pandemic behaviors and continue its "get bigger" brands growth strategy.

"We have challenged our product teams to excite consumers and innovate across the shelves to continue the momentum we've seen throughout the pandemic," said Mark L. Schiller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hain Celestial Group. "It's exciting to bring fresh thinking to our established brands that consumers love, and we're enthusiastic about offering healthy alternatives to the personal care, snack, and beverage industry."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult =a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Tel.: +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com