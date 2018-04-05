Global Health Beverage Market Report 2018

The global health beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.80% during 2017-2022.



The report assesses the sub-segments of the health beverage market. The bottled water segment has been further categorized into Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others. Similarly, Juices segment has been categorized into Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend and Probiotic Drinks into Dairy Based and Juice Based categories.



Bottled Water segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising prevalence of water borne diseases, lack of availability of clean tap water across various developing nations coupled with increasing number of tourists. Among the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe.



Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global health beverage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.



Scope of the Report



By Type of Beverage

Bottled Water

Juices

Probiotic Drinks

Energy Drinks

Ready to Drink Coffee

Tea

Others

By Sub Type

Bottled Water: Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others

Juices: Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend

Probiotic Drinks: Dairy Based and Juice Based

Energy Drinks

Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea: Coffee, Tea

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendation



4. Health Beverages Outlook



5. Health Beverages Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Health Beverages Market - Segmental Analysis



7. North America Health Beverages Market Size



8. Europe Health Beverages Market Size



9. Asia Pacific Health Beverages Market Size



10. ROW Health Beverages Market Size



11. Market Dynamics



12. Competitive Landscape



Coca Cola company

Pepsi Corporation

Nestle

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Britvic

Organic Valley

The Hain Celestial Group

