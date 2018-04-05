Global Health Beverage Market Report 2018

DUBLIN, April 05, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Health Beverage Market - Analysis By Type of Beverage, By Sub-Types, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global health beverage market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.80% during 2017-2022.
The report assesses the sub-segments of the health beverage market. The bottled water segment has been further categorized into Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others. Similarly, Juices segment has been categorized into Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend and Probiotic Drinks into Dairy Based and Juice Based categories.
Bottled Water segment contributed maximum revenue in the market and is expected to continue the leadership in the forecast period on the back of rising awareness regarding the rising prevalence of water borne diseases, lack of availability of clean tap water across various developing nations coupled with increasing number of tourists. Among the Sales Channel, online segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate on the heels of rising internet penetration and number of smartphone users across the globe.
Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global health beverage market in 2018. Key factors driving the robust Asia Pacific market include large population base, increasing disposable income coupled with rising health consciousness across the region.
Scope of the Report
By Type of Beverage
- Bottled Water
- Juices
- Probiotic Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Ready to Drink Coffee
- Tea
- Others
By Sub Type
- Bottled Water: Still, Spring, Sprinkle, Others
- Juices: Fruits, Vegetables, Fruits & Vegetable Blend
- Probiotic Drinks: Dairy Based and Juice Based
- Energy Drinks
- Ready to Drink Coffee and Tea: Coffee, Tea
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendation
4. Health Beverages Outlook
5. Health Beverages Market: Growth and Forecast
6. Health Beverages Market - Segmental Analysis
7. North America Health Beverages Market Size
8. Europe Health Beverages Market Size
9. Asia Pacific Health Beverages Market Size
10. ROW Health Beverages Market Size
11. Market Dynamics
12. Competitive Landscape
- Coca Cola company
- Pepsi Corporation
- Nestle
- Dr. Pepper Snapple
- Britvic
- Organic Valley
- The Hain Celestial Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3fcnpb/global_health?w=5
