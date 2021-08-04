Global Health Insurance Market (2021 to 2028) - by Distribution Channel, Insurance Type, End-user Type and Region

DUBLIN, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel, Insurance Type and End User Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A health insurance plan covers services such as treatment for chronic ailments, psychiatric care, diagnosis, dental care, emergency evacuation, and others. It generally charges a predefined amount from the individual and pays for surgical & medical expenses incurred by the policyholder. Moreover, medical expenses are incurred due to the physician consultation charges and received treatment for any disease, injury, and other mental & physical impairment. Healthcare insurance provides compensation for such medical expenses in exchange for a monthly premium or a payroll tax to provide healthcare benefits.



Surge in improving claim management services via advanced software allows insurance companies to efficiently speed up the patient's payment lifecycle and reduce fraudulent claim settlement activities. In addition, increase in instances of diseases & accidents and surge in awareness of health insurance in rural areas are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, increase in health insurance premium cost and lack of knowledge about coverages included in health insurance policy are some of the major factors limiting the health insurance market. On the contrary, advances in technology have led to the development of drugs & medical devices that are used to treat a variety of serious illnesses, injuries, or mental and physical disabilities. These advanced medical treatments are extremely expensive, which further increases the total cost associated with different medical procedures. Therefore, due to this high treatment cost, the demand for health insurance is expected to growth tremendously in the coming years.



The health insurance market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel, insurance type, coverage, end user type, age group, and region. By distribution channel, it is segmented into direct sales, brokers/agents, banks, and others. By insurance type, it is bifurcated into diseases insurance and medical insurance. Based on coverage, it is segregated into Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Services (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO). By end user type, the market is divided into group and individuals. Based on age group, it is segmented into senior citizens, adult, and minors. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the health insurance market such as Aetna Inc., AIA Group Limited, Allianz, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A., Aviva, AXA, Cigna, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., UnitedHealth Group, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the health insurance industry.



Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global health insurance market along with the current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global health insurance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global health insurance market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 2020

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS ON HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET

3.6.1. Impact on health insurance market size

3.6.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by health insurance providers

3.6.4. Economic impact on health insurance providers

3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for health insurance

providers



CHAPTER 4: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. DIRECT SALES

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. BROKERS/AGENTS

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. BANKS

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. OTHERS

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY INSURANCE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. DISEASES INSURANCE

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

5.3. MEDICAL INSURANCE

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY COVERAGE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. PREFERRED PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS (PPOS)

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.3. POINT OF SERVICE (POS)

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.4. HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATIONS (HMOS)

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

6.5. EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS (EPOS)

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY END USER TYPE

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. GROUP

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

7.3. INDIVIDUALS

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY AGE GROUP

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. SENIOR CITIZENS

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

8.3. ADULT

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

8.4. MINORS

8.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

8.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

8.4.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 9: HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET BY REGION



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. AETNA INC.

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key Executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Operating business segments

10.1.5. Product portfolio

10.1.6. Business performance

10.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.2. AIA GROUP LIMITED

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key Executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. Business performance

10.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. ALLIANZ

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key Executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. Business performance

10.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S. P. A.

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key Executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Operating business segments

10.4.5. Product portfolio

10.4.6. Business performance

10.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. AVIVA

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key Executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. Business performance

10.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.6. AXA

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key Executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. Business performance

10.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. CIGNA

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key Executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Operating business segments

10.7.5. Product portfolio

10.7.6. Business performance

10.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.8. PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD.

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key Executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. Business performance

10.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. UNITEDHEALTH GROUP

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key Executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. Business performance

10.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

10.10. ZURICH

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key Executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Operating business segments

10.10.5. Product portfolio

10.10.6. Business performance

10.10.7. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0cxs4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

