Global Health Insurer Profiles 2021: Choose 10 Profiles of the Top Insurers to Receive

DUBLIN, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Health Insurer Profiles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

International health insurance is increasingly popular, but keeping up to date with health insurers is difficult - there is a long time-gap between events, and that information getting into reports.

The leading health insurer analyst of this report maintains a daily updated database of company profiles.

Profile details included:

  • Company Name
  • Base Country
  • HQ
  • Ownership
  • Overview
  • Structure
  • Insurance
  • Healthcare
  • Customer Numbers
  • Strategy
  • 2020 Results
  • 2021 Results
  • 2021 Forecasts
  • Buying Businesses
  • Selling Businesses
  • Partnerships
  • Sponsorships
  • Micro Health
  • Apps
  • Marketing
  • Technology
  • Start-ups, Accelerators and Labs
  • Countries Present A to Z

Global Health Insurers

(Choose up to 10 from the list)

  • Achmea
  • Aetna see CVS
  • AIA
  • Alan
  • Allianz
  • Anthem
  • APRIL
  • Axa
  • Bupa
  • Centene
  • Cigna
  • CVS Health
  • Discovery
  • Fosun International
  • FWD
  • Generali
  • Global Benefits Group
  • Gulf Insurance Group
  • Humana
  • MAPFRE
  • Medgulf
  • Medibank
  • Medicover
  • Momentum Metropolitan
  • Munich Re
  • nib
  • NN Group
  • Now Health International
  • Pacific Prime
  • Pan-American Life
  • PICC
  • Ping An
  • Sanlam
  • Siaci Saint Honore
  • SiriusPoint
  • UnitedHealth
  • Vienna Insurance Group
  • Zurich Insurance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w87i0v

