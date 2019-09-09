Global Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market 2019-2025 with 2018 - Value-added Service and Partnerships as Customer Acquisition Policy

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3-D Printing Materials Market for Healthcare Applications, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service analyses the Global 3-D Printing Materials Market for Healthcare Industry. The main segments covered by product type are plastic powders, plastic filaments, photopolymers, hydrogel, and metals and ceramics.

Plastic powders are further sub-segmented into polyamide, PAEK, and others. Plastic filaments are sub-segmented into PLA, ABS, and others. Metals are sub-segmented into titanium, cobalt-chrome, steel, and others. Photopolymers are segregated into epoxies and hybrids, acrylates, and others. In terms of healthcare sectors, the market has been fragmented into medical, dental, and wearable devices.

Healthcare product segments are represented by tissue and organ fabrication, prosthetics and implants, equipment and anatomical models. Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, sector growth trends, product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2015 to 2025.



Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the top level. The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period ends in 2025.



Influencing Factors:

Production of prosthetics and implants is the largest application for 3-D printing in the healthcare industry. Design freedom, quick turnaround time, cost efficiency and ability to produce on demand are the few factors which exert a major influence on the market penetration of 3-D printing technology in the healthcare industry. Lack of clarity among end users regarding the medium- and long-term benefits of adopting 3-D printing is a continuing challenge for the industry.



Although 3-D printing is touted as the game-changer in healthcare services, the industry has witnessed low adoption owing to the lack of technical understanding as well as lack of clear regulatory guidance. The first-ever FDA guideline for 3-D printed healthcare products was published only in December 2017. As the regulations become clearer, the adoption of 3-D printing for body-touching devices is likely to increase.



Regional Trends:

North America and Europe have traditionally led the healthcare 3-D printing materials market in terms of demand as well as revenue, owing to high R&D and presence of leading 3-D printing machinery and material manufacturers, as well as a progressive healthcare system. North America is set to be the most attractive region over the forecast period and will lead to regional demand in 2025.



North America will be followed by Europe in terms of demand as well as revenue The Asia-Pacific region is a nascent market at present, with substantial growth potential. Japan and China have invested considerably in healthcare 3-D printing technology and a large population base in the region has the potential to lead the market in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions and Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Comparative Study of Healthcare Manufacturing

Impact on Manufacturing

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Healthcare Sectors

Percent Revenue Forecast by Healthcare Sectors

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Healthcare Sectors

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Healthcare Products

Percent Revenue Forecast by Healthcare Products

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Healthcare Products

Comparative Analysis of Materials Segments

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis

3-D Printing Materials Market Share

Competitive Environment

Company - Stratasys Ltd.

Company - 3-D Systems Corp.

Company - EOS GmbH

Competitive Factors and Assessment

Product Matrix - Major Materials Companies

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Price-Performance Trade-off to Enhance Market Penetration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Emphasis on Value-added Service and Partnerships as Customer Acquisition Policy

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends' Implications

Mega Trends' Impact on Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market

Opportunities for Materials - Main Technologies and Materials

Global Industrial 3-D Printing Systems Market Share

Value Chain

Value Chain Discussion

Market Regulations

8. Plastic Powders Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials

Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials

9. Plastic Filaments Segment Analysis

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials

10. Photopolymers Segment Analysis

11. Metals & Ceramics Segment Analysis

12. Hydrogel Segment Analysis

