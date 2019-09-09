Global Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market 2019-2025 with 2018 - Value-added Service and Partnerships as Customer Acquisition Policy
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global 3-D Printing Materials Market for Healthcare Applications, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service analyses the Global 3-D Printing Materials Market for Healthcare Industry. The main segments covered by product type are plastic powders, plastic filaments, photopolymers, hydrogel, and metals and ceramics.
Plastic powders are further sub-segmented into polyamide, PAEK, and others. Plastic filaments are sub-segmented into PLA, ABS, and others. Metals are sub-segmented into titanium, cobalt-chrome, steel, and others. Photopolymers are segregated into epoxies and hybrids, acrylates, and others. In terms of healthcare sectors, the market has been fragmented into medical, dental, and wearable devices.
Healthcare product segments are represented by tissue and organ fabrication, prosthetics and implants, equipment and anatomical models. Major market drivers and restraints, regional demand outlooks, sector growth trends, product trends are also discussed. Unit shipment and revenue forecasts have been provided for each segment from 2015 to 2025.
Competitive structure and market share data have been provided at the top level. The competitive environment has been covered for each segment. The base year is 2018 and the forecast period ends in 2025.
Influencing Factors:
Production of prosthetics and implants is the largest application for 3-D printing in the healthcare industry. Design freedom, quick turnaround time, cost efficiency and ability to produce on demand are the few factors which exert a major influence on the market penetration of 3-D printing technology in the healthcare industry. Lack of clarity among end users regarding the medium- and long-term benefits of adopting 3-D printing is a continuing challenge for the industry.
Although 3-D printing is touted as the game-changer in healthcare services, the industry has witnessed low adoption owing to the lack of technical understanding as well as lack of clear regulatory guidance. The first-ever FDA guideline for 3-D printed healthcare products was published only in December 2017. As the regulations become clearer, the adoption of 3-D printing for body-touching devices is likely to increase.
Regional Trends:
North America and Europe have traditionally led the healthcare 3-D printing materials market in terms of demand as well as revenue, owing to high R&D and presence of leading 3-D printing machinery and material manufacturers, as well as a progressive healthcare system. North America is set to be the most attractive region over the forecast period and will lead to regional demand in 2025.
North America will be followed by Europe in terms of demand as well as revenue The Asia-Pacific region is a nascent market at present, with substantial growth potential. Japan and China have invested considerably in healthcare 3-D printing technology and a large population base in the region has the potential to lead the market in the long term.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Strategic Factsheet
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions and Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Comparative Study of Healthcare Manufacturing
- Impact on Manufacturing
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Healthcare Sectors
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Healthcare Sectors
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Healthcare Sectors
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Healthcare Products
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Healthcare Products
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Healthcare Products
- Comparative Analysis of Materials Segments
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis
- 3-D Printing Materials Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Company - Stratasys Ltd.
- Company - 3-D Systems Corp.
- Company - EOS GmbH
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Product Matrix - Major Materials Companies
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Leverage Price-Performance Trade-off to Enhance Market Penetration
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Emphasis on Value-added Service and Partnerships as Customer Acquisition Policy
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends' Implications
- Mega Trends' Impact on Healthcare 3-D Printing Materials Market
- Opportunities for Materials - Main Technologies and Materials
- Global Industrial 3-D Printing Systems Market Share
- Value Chain
- Value Chain Discussion
- Market Regulations
8. Plastic Powders Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Materials
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Materials
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials
9. Plastic Filaments Segment Analysis
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
- Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
- Percent Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast Discussion by Materials
10. Photopolymers Segment Analysis
11. Metals & Ceramics Segment Analysis
12. Hydrogel Segment Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pek3tf
