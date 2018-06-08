Global Healthcare Analytics Market, 2018-2023 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 33.8 Billion

Global healthcare analytics market is expected to reach USD 33.8 billion by 2023 from USD 10.8 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 25.5% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The basic objective of healthcare analytics is to assist healthcare expert make and execute rational decision which is data driven, transparent, demonstrable, and robust. The need of advanced analytics is increasing with mounting demand for higher level of transparency by patients in their care decisions, and organizations looking for more ways to control costs while improving quality of care delivered.

Growing investments by venture capitalists, continued pressure to curtail rising healthcare costs, growing demand to improve care quality, implementation of the Affordable Care Act in the U.S., trend towards value-based care, growing digitization in emerging countries, improving HCIT infrastructure and adoption of HCIT solutions such as EMRs and HIE, increasing focus on personalized medicine, advancing IT & big data capabilities, government support for coordinated care, and proliferating accountable care organizations (ACO) are resulting in robust demand for healthcare analytics across the globe. However, lack of data scientists/analytics skills, high price of analytics, and data integration and security issues may hinder the growth of the global healthcare analytics market to some extent.



In addition, the report further gives an extensive outlook on various segments involved in healthcare analytics market. These segments include healthcare analytics market by type, component, mode of delivery, application, end user, and geography.



