Global Healthcare Analytics Strategy Analysis Report 2023-2030: A Focus on Healthcare Supply Chain Management - The Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings

Global Healthcare Analytics Market to Reach $200.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Healthcare Analytics estimated at US$36.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$200.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Descriptive Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 20% CAGR and reach US$78.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Predictive Analytics segment is readjusted to a revised 26.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Healthcare Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.4% and 22% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.2% CAGR.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

COVID-19 Broadens Scope & Throws Light on New Avenues for Healthcare Analytics

Importance of Sharing Healthcare Data Picks up Momentum in the Covid-19 Era

Healthcare Organizations Stay Ahead of COVID-19's Fluid Needs by Exploiting Predictive Analytics

Healthcare Analytics Adoption to Grow Further Going Forwards

Pandemic Analytics Gains Traction

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Healthcare Analytics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2021 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2021 (E)

Healthcare Analytics: An Introduction

Key Use Cases of Healthcare Analytics in Medical Facilities

Challenges

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Data Analytics to Play a Vital Role in Driving Adoption of Telehealth

Number of Telemedicine Users in the US (In Million): 2019 - 2023

Global Telemedicine Market in US$ Billion: 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2024

The Growing Role of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare

Global Healthcare Data Generated: 2014, 2020, and 2025 (in exabytes)

Broader Uptake of Text Analytics Tools

COVID-19 Accelerates Digitalization in Healthcare Benefiting Healthcare Analytics

Digital Analytics Emerges as One of the Top Investment Areas in Digital Health Funding

US Digital Health Funding in US$ Billion: 2011-2021

Top Funded Digital Health Categories (in US$ Million): 2021

Big Data Spurs Cloud Adoption in Healthcare

Predictive Analytics Increasingly Gains Prevalence in Healthcare Industry

Digital Health Leverages Predictive Analytics

Analytics for Improving Security and Minimizing Fraud

Healthcare Supply Chain Management: Key to Unleash Efficiency and Cost Savings

Growing Relevance of Big Data and Analytics in Supply Chain Management

Prominence of Big Data in Mobile Health Applications

Growing Prominence of Data Lakes for Healthcare Organizations

COVID-19 Drives Wider Adoption of AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare

Enduring Use Cases for AI & Predictive Analytics in Healthcare Industry

Hospitals Leverage Actionable Insights from AI & Predictive Analytics to Treat & Triage Patients amid COVID-19

Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records to Benefit Demand

Pharmaceutical Companies Adopt Analytics to Boost Gains

Real time Alerting: An Emerging Area

Big Data Holds Potential in Cancer Treatment

Types of Analytics for Insurance

Edge Computing and Analytics Aid in Better Patient Outcomes

