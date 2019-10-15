Global Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets, 2018 & 2019-2024: Growing Penetration of POC Tests to Diagnose HAIs

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2024.



The growing demand for POC tests for the diagnosis of HAIs will have a positive impact on the growth of the global healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market during the forecast period. The application of molecular diagnostics, especially for HAIs, has steadily progressed from research-based highly complex tests to widespread adoption by a diverse range of end-users.



While traditional techniques are being challenged, the development of molecular diagnostic tests offers a variety of advantages such as high accuracy and specificity and perform multiple tests in a single instance. Molecular diagnostics will become a critical part of hospital-acquired infections testing, especially in the battle against antibiotic resistance.



Hence, the adoption of molecular diagnostics is likely to increase at a significant rate due to its high sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy, as well as the capability to deliver results quickly. This adoption of molecular diagnostic testing will have a positive impact on the growth of the overall healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market in the coming years.



Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation



The usage of a wide array of reagents and test kits to perform diagnostic tests for diagnosing several healthcare-associated infectious diseases is a major factor for the growth of the consumables segment. The consumables segment is growing due to the increasing usage of several microbial culture tests, urinalysis, immunoassay tests, and PCR tests in several healthcare settings for diagnosing infectious diseases.



The analyzer segment is growing at a relatively slower pace than the consumables segment as it is capital intensive and purchasing decisions for analyzers depend on financial resources and budget allocations. However, analyzers used in molecular diagnostic tests and at POC sites are growing at a relatively higher growth rate than clinical laboratory analyzers as end-users are preferring analyzers with high sensitivity and delivering highly accurate results with less turnaround time.



Urinary tract infections (UTI) account for 3540% of all nosocomial infections and occupy the largest share in the overall HAIs category. The prevalence of hospital-acquired UTIs is continuously increasing globally. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. The surgical site infections (SSI) segment is growing at a steady rate and is likely to grow at a similar pace during the forecast period.



The prevalence of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP) and related deaths is increasing at an alarming rate worldwide. Therefore, there is an increased emphasis on minimizing the occurrence of HAP in healthcare settings. The market is expected to witness fast growth in the coming years due to the development and commercialization of advanced nucleic acid detection tests and advancements in POC testing products for pneumonia.



The traditional diagnostics segment is growing at a moderate rate. A reliable and accurate diagnosis of HAIs is of utmost importance in healthcare settings. Traditional diagnostic tests are considered as the gold-standard and are widely used to diagnose HAIs. The healthcare-associated infectious disease diagnostics market is witnessing widespread uptake of POC diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of several infections in several healthcare settings such as acute and ambulatory healthcare settings. Therefore, there is a growing need for highly efficient and automated diagnostic tests for diagnosing HAIs, especially antibiotic-resistant microbes.



Hospitals are the major source for HAIs, and many hospitalized patients acquire several pathogenic and non-pathogenic infections during the stay. Most hospitals report central line-associated bloodstream infections, catheter-associated UTIs, and SSIs following surgeries such as heart, abdominal hysterectomy, colon, and knee surgical procedures.



The adoption of diagnostic testing for healthcare-associated infections is steadily increasing globally to tackle adverse events related to HAIs and take appropriate decisions on treatments. Therefore, the increase in the number of people with HAIs is encouraging physicians in hospitals to use advanced and rapid diagnostic tests, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment.



Healthcare-associated Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Geography



The healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market in North America is likely to witness upward growth in terms of revenue, with key vendors focusing on developing innovative and advanced infectious disease diagnostics products, which will offer efficient results. The US is the major revenue contributor to the global market due to the presence of health coverage and the availability of advanced health infrastructure.



Europe accounts for the second highest market share in the global healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market. Countries such as Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, and Denmark have a high occurrence rate of HAIs. According to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC), approximately 9 million HAI cases occur across Europe annually. The growing demand for traditional culture-based tests and immunoassays is a major driver for the APAC market.



Key Vendor Analysis

The healthcare-associated infections diagnostics market is consolidated and is characterized by the presence of several active global, regional, and local players, offering a diverse range of diagnostic analyzers and consumables for diagnosing HAIs. Global players are focusing on developing innovative products and expanding their product portfolio to remain competitive in the market. They are investing extensively in R&D and product development activities to expand their product portfolio.



Key players are also engaged in strategic acquisitions as part of the inorganic growth strategy to improve sales and profit margins. Strategic M&As continue to be an important competitive strategy for key players to expand product offerings, access new technology, or increase market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Causative Organisms of HAIs

7.1.2 Epidemiology of HAIs



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tools & Assays for HAIs

8.1.2 Increase in Patient Population with HAIs

8.1.3 Growing Popularity of Molecular Diagnostic Tests for HAIs

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Stringent Regulations to Prevent HAIs in Healthcare Settings

8.2.2 Availability of Sophisticated Mechanisms to Control HAIs

8.2.3 Low Prevalence of HAIs in High-income Nations

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Strategic Acquisitions

8.3.2 High Growth Potential in Low and Middle-income Countries

8.3.3 Growing Penetration of POC Tests to Diagnose HAIs



9 Market Landscape

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis



10 By Infection Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Urinary Tract Infections

10.4 Surgical Site Infections

10.5 Hospital-acquired Pneumonia

10.6 BloodStream Infections

10.7 Gastrointestinal Infections

10.8 Other Healthcare-associated Infections



11 By Product Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Consumables

11.4 Analyzers/Instruments



12 By Test Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Traditional Diagnostics

12.4 Molecular Diagnostics



13 By End-User Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospitals

13.4 Clinics

13.5 ASCs

13.6 Others



14 By Geography

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview



Key Company Profiles



Abbott

BD

bioMrieux

Danaher

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Meridian Bioscience

QIAGEN

Other Prominent Vendors



Trinity Biotech

DiaSorin Molecular

OpGen

Accelerate Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad

Luminex

Quidel

Other Vendors



Genetics Signature

Seegene

Diatherix Eurofins

Immunexpress

ResponSe Biomedical

Humor Diagnostics

Eiken Chemical

Bruker

T2 Biosystems

Hologic

