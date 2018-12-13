Global Healthcare Claims Management Market to 2023: Opportunities in Cloud-Based Solutions, Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance & Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records

DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Healthcare Claims Management Market by Component (Software, and Services), Delivery Mode (On-Premise, and Cloud Based), Type (Integrated, and Standalone), End User (Healthcare Payers, Providers) - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare claims management market is projected to reach USD 13.93 billion by 2023 from USD 10.77 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the growth of this market are increasing patient volumes, expanding health insurance market, growing importance of denials management, and declining reimbursement rates.

The report describes and studies the global healthcare claims management market by component, type, delivery mode, end user, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market.

On the basis of type, the global healthcare claims management market is segmented into integrated solutions and standalone solutions. The integrated solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing demand for integrated solutions, which play an integral role in improving process efficiency and reducing costs.

Based on delivery mode, the healthcare claims management market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based. The cloud-based segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the comparatively lower capital expenses and operational costs incurred along with better scalability, flexibility, and affordability.

The geographic segments in this report include North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the North American market is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high and growing HCIT investments in the region and the presence of regulatory mandates favoring the implementation of healthcare claims management solutions. Also, several major global players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the healthcare claims management solutions market.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Factors such investments to modernize the healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions in China, measures to boost the quality of healthcare delivery in Japan, and rapid growth of the healthcare industry in India are contributing to the high growth in Asia during the forecast period.

However, integration of claims management solutions, data breaches and loss of confidentiality, lack of skilled IT professionals in healthcare, and high cost of deployment of claims management solutions are some of the factors restraining the growth of this market. On the other hand, the emerging markets such as China and India to offer significant growth opportunities for this market in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions: Market Overview

4.2 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By End User (2018)

4.3 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market Share, By Type (2018 vs 2023)

4.4 Geographical Snapshot of the Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Patient Volumes

5.2.1.2 Expanding Health Insurance Market

5.2.1.3 Process Improvements in Healthcare Organizations

5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Denials Management

5.2.1.5 Declining Reimbursement Rates

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Deployment

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Cloud-Based Solutions

5.2.3.3 Artificial Intelligence in Health Insurance

5.2.3.4 Rising Adoption of Electronic Health Records

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Claim Management Solutions

5.2.4.2 Data Breaches and Loss of Confidentiality

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare



6 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated Solutions

7.3 Standalone Solutions



8 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premise Delivery Mode

8.3 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode



9 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Payers

9.3 Healthcare Providers

9.4 Other End Users



10 Healthcare Claims Management Solutions Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 France

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Product Launches, Deployments, and Enhancements

11.2.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Contracts, and Collaborations

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.2.4 Expansions



12 Company Profile

12.1 Athenahealth

12.2 Cerner Corporation

12.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

12.4 Eclinicalworks

12.5 Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group Inc.)

12.6 Mckesson Corporation

12.7 Conifer Health Solutions

12.8 Gebbs Healthcare Solutions

12.9 The SSI Group

12.10 GE Healthcare

12.11 Nthrive

12.12 DST Systems

12.13 Cognizant Technology Solutions

12.14 Quest Diagnostics

12.15 Context 4 Healthcare

12.16 Ram Technologies

12.17 Health Solutions Plus (HSP)

12.18 Plexis Healthcare Systems



