Global Healthcare Contact Centers Markets 2021 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 - Top-of-Mind Challenges Shifted Overnight as Millions of Agents Were Moved to Work-At-Home (WAHA)

DUBLIN, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Contact Centers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The healthcare industry was hit hard by the pandemic as it tackled the toughest of challenges around the globe- slowing down the virus, managing hospital capacity, keeping its staff safe, and ensuring patient privacy and confidentiality. Contact centres were busy far beyond capacity, driving organizations of all sizes to accelerate investments in self-service channels and the cloud.

The publisher surveyed decision-makers in the healthcare industry to discover the effect that COVID-19 had on its customer operations. Not surprisingly, the pandemic had a significant impact on contact centers.

Key insights from the survey revealed:

Traditional pain points for contact centres (such as being seen as cost centres or operating as silos) faded away in importance as healthcare facilities were forced to change to deal with the exponential growth in communications with patients.

Top-of-mind challenges shifted overnight as millions of agents were moved to work-at-home (WAHA) and ensuring the stability, reliability, and security of network operations; training agents/supervisors on new applications; persuading customers to use new interaction channels became a top concern.

Healthcare organizations were not afraid of moving to the cloud or utilizing new technology made easier through cloud deployments.

Respondents included IT decision-makers from hospitals, clinics, health systems, pharmacies, health services, and physical therapy organizations. It explores their plans to improve CX expectations as the world recovers from the pandemic.

Voice interactions for healthcare providers went up in 2020. However, other channels such as social/messaging apps gained importance as the pandemic put pressure on healthcare providers to update information constantly. Providers must improve the level of customer satisfaction (CSAT); social channels were at the bottom of the pack when it came to delivering a high CSAT.

Proactive customer care is also a top priority and essential for healthcare organizations to survive as costs skyrocket. Patients want, and now have, much more control of managing their health, and if providers proactively assist them with the tools to stay healthy, they are more likely to thrive.

For most organizations moving people to a WAHA model did not negatively impact productivity. Instead, more than half of them reported that productivity improved. As a result, roughly 75% of organizations will maintain or increase the number of remote agents staffed during the pandemic.

A top priority is improving the employee experience. Ways to improve agent retention include acquiring new workforce management (WFM) tools with flexible scheduling/preference management, agent empowerment, and management training.

Integrating unified communication/collaboration is essential to many healthcare organizations, primarily to improve the customer journey and employee experience, and agent engagement. Highly reflective of the rapid shift to a WAHA model is that the respondents use collaboration tools to integrate other departments.

Channels covered:

Voice

Email/Web Form

Social Media Messaging Apps

Social Media Apps

Mobile Apps

SMS

Chat With Live Agents

Virtual Agents

Video Chat

Video Teller/Kiosk

IVR

Technologies covered:

Conversational AI & Virtual Assistants/Bots

Quality Monitoring

Collaboration Tools

Performance Management

Flexible APIs/CPaaS

e-Learning for Agents

Proactive Customer Care

Gamification

Augmented Reality

This study is valuable for solution providers to better understand what each industry seeks in delivering excellent CX, and healthcare organizations to benchmark themselves against the competition and other industries.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Key Findings

4. Survey Results - Goals & Challenges

Investment Plans

Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting or Exceeding Goals and Objectives

Plans for Technology Investment to Improve Contact Center Performance and Workforce Engagement

Top COVID-19 Issues/Concerns on Contact Center Operations

5. Survey Results - Agent Trends

Agent Seat Trend

Percent of Agents Moved to WAHA Due to COVID-19 - MEANS

Has Remote Agent Performance Improved, Worsened, or Stayed About the Same from WAHA?

How Organizations are Improving Agent Retention Rates

6. Survey Results - Interaction Trends

Total Interactions Trends

Percent of Interactions by Channel Type

Channels that Became a Higher Priority due to COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Voice Interactions

Impact of COVID-19 on Virtual Agent Interactions

7. Survey Results - Customer Satisfaction Metrics

How Organizations Measure Customer Satisfaction

Channels with Best CSAT Scores

Have CSAT Scores Improved or Worsened During the Pandemic?

8. Survey Results - Integration of Unified Communications/Collaboration (UCC)

Importance of Integrating Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Center (CC) Tools

Percent of Respondents that Integrate UCC and CC Solutions

Top Benefits of Integrating UC and CC

9. Survey Results - Omnichannel

Current Level of Channel Integration

Factors Preventing Organizations from Providing a Fully Integrated Omnichannel Experience

Survey Results - Hosted/Cloud

Hosted/Cloud Contact Center Solution Usage

Cloud Capabilities

CPaaS Benefits

10. Growth Opportunities in Healthcare

Investment Priorities in Healthcare, Global, 2021

Quadruple Aim of Healthcare Providers, Global, 2021

Trends, Opportunities and Unmet Needs

Patient-First Philosophy - Delivering Excellent Customer Care is Critical for Healthcare Organizations

Patient-First - Use of AI, Telemedicine and Biotelemetry

Shift to Cloud will Accelerate Innovation and Improved CSAT for Healthcare Providers

Improving Collaboration has Become a Top Healthcare Priority

WAHA Model will Continue to Exist

Employee Satisfaction is a Top Priority

Proactive Outreach is a Competitive Advantage

11. Respondent Profile for Contact Center Survey

Respondent Profile - Level of Decision-Making Authority

Respondent Profile - Percent of Respondents by Contact Center Size

Respondent Profile - Percent of Respondents by Country

Business Functions Supported by Respondent's Contact Center(s)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p602my

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

