Global Healthcare Fabrics Market Outlook 2020-2025 with Profiles of 11 Leading Players Including Berry Global, Brentano Fabrics, Carnegie Fabrics, and Designtex

The market for healthcare fabrics is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period.



Increasing usage of cellulose fibers in healthcare applications is a major factor driving the demand of the market studied. However, lack of awareness among consumers likely to hinder the market.



The non-woven fabric segment dominated the market owing to the growing application base in developing nations. Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a significant share and is estimated to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Non-woven Fabric the Leading Segment

Nonwoven fabrics are majorly preferred in the healthcare industry owing to their softness, strength, comfort, stretch ability, cost, and high absorbing ability of liquids.

The increasing consumer awareness about hygiene and improving quality of healthcare fabrics are expected to propel the growth of healthcare products during the forecast period.

Some of the other properties of nonwoven fabric that have led to an increase in its application in the healthcare industry include:

Its ability to mitigate the risk of spreading drug-resistant bacteria, viral, and blood-borne diseases.

Its ability to be tailored, according to medical specifications and requirements.

Its environmentally-friendly nature, being disposable without causing harm to the environment.

Polyester and polypropylene non-woven fabrics are some of the major types of non-woven fabrics. Polyester non-woven fabrics are manufactured by needle punching.

These fabrics have good heat setting property, excellent elasticity, high wet strength, and good drape characteristics. These fabrics also retain their physical properties in wet conditions and are resistant to humidity changes. They are used in medical/surgical gowns, masks, and drapes.

The growing investments in healthcare facilities in the Asia-Pacific region are driving the growth of PET nonwoven fabrics in the near future.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like India , China , etc.

is expected to witness a significant increase, over the forecast period, for hygiene products, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries, like , , etc. In India , according to the BCH (Indian Nonwovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased significantly since 2014.

, according to the BCH (Indian Nonwovens Industry Association), the market penetration rate of sanitary napkin increased significantly since 2014. Additionally, the textile industry in China is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring.

is booming, with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five Year Plan. Textile and apparel makers in the country are going through painful industrial restructuring. While the country, with enormous production capacity, is still the world's largest clothing exporter, oversupply at home, high labor costs, and rising global protectionism have all eroded its competitiveness.

This scenario is likely to be a positive factor in producing fabrics and hence creating more opportunities for the market studied.

Competitive Landscape



The market studied is fragmented with no company holding a significant share in the market. Some of the key players in the market include Knoll, Inc., Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Designtex, and Maharam, among others. Majority of the players are forward integrated across the value chain.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising demand in Developing Nations

4.1.2 Increasing Use of Cellulose Fibers in Healthcare Applications

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Awareness among Consumers

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Material

5.1.1 Polypropylene

5.1.2 Polyester

5.1.3 Polyethylene

5.1.4 Cotton

5.1.5 Other Materials

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Woven

5.2.2 Non-Woven

5.2.3 Knitted

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Privacy Curtains

5.3.2 Wall Coverings

5.3.3 Hygiene Products

5.3.4 Dressing Products

5.3.5 Bedding

5.3.6 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Berry Global Inc.

6.4.2 Brentano Fabrics

6.4.3 Carnegie Fabrics, LLC

6.4.4 Designtex

6.4.5 DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

6.4.6 Eximius Incorporation

6.4.7 Freudenberg Group

6.4.8 Herculite

6.4.9 Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

6.4.10 Knoll, Inc.

6.4.11 Maharam



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



