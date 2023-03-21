Global Healthcare Industry ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Trends Report 2023: Focus on Healthcare Equipment Providers, Biotech Companies, and Life Sciences Tools and Services Companies

DUBLIN, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ESG Trends in the Healthcare Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to evaluate the ESG trends in the healthcare industry and assess the ESG implementation involving current and upcoming potential

The report scope includes healthcare equipment and services providers, biotechnology companies, and life sciences tools and services companies.

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) compliance is required for organizations to analyze and address the environmental, social and governance risks associated with their businesses. ESG reporting helps organizations to create ESG goals, implement them and create more sustainable business environments in line with the interests of stakeholders.



In the current business scenario, investors and the public are not only interested in a company's profit returns and steady growth rates, but also give significant importance to those companies that are following ESG compliance. The overall healthcare industry has been slow in adoption of ESG goals in contrast to automobile and chemical industries.

However, in recent years, healthcare leaders have understood the importance of adopting ESG framework and principles, which has led to rapid transition among healthcare companies. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumer pressure, peer industry pressure and federal government policies are major factors that have prompted healthcare organizations to adopt and invest in socially and environmentally responsible principles and values.



ESG compliance helps companies to understand mandatory ESG guidelines imposed by regulatory bodies, and country policies and act to implement them in their business practices. Organizations are being ranked in terms of numerical values on the basis of measures taken to save the environment, compliance associated with safety and health requirements of employees, and governance factors related to ethical practices and policies for helping society.

The report excludes the pharmaceutical industry. The report will have a detailed analysis of key opportunities that would help companies analyze effective practices in the industry. It also analyzes the major challenges faced by the healthcare ecosystem and its components.

The report will also provide ESG-related case studies and a general industry overview. ESG trends and implementation strategies at regional level will also be provided. The impact of COVID-19 will be considered for ESG implementation across the healthcare industry.

Report Includes

An overview of the recent trends and advancements with respect to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) factors in the healthcare industry

Assessment of market growth opportunities, emerging trends, implementation strategies, and issues and challenges pertaining to the ESG implementation in healthcare sector both at regional and global level

Up-to-date information pertaining to the ESG-related developments in global healthcare industry and analyses of factors affecting ESG implementation applications in healthcare business

Review of ESG-related case studies and a general industry overview

A look at the steps taken towards the ESG sustainability and recommendations for the future of the healthcare ecosystem

Data corresponding to the ESG adoption level across all the industries in 2021 and 2022

Discussion of the rising focus of healthcare industry market players' ESG goals and activities

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

1.1 What is ESG Compliance?

1.2 Study Goals and Objectives

1.3 Reasons for Doing this Study

1.4 Scope of Report

Chapter 2 Healthcare Industry Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Healthcare Industry Supply Chain

2.3 Fda Acts to Face Medical Device Supply Chain Challenges

2.3.1 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (Cares Act)

2.3.2 Resilient Supply Chain and Shortages Prevention Program (Rscspp)

2.3.3 Technological Advances in Healthcare Supply Chain

2.4 Healthcare Industry: ESG Trends

2.4.1 Impact of Covid-19 and Ukraine Crisis on ESG Trends in Healthcare

2.4.2 Increasing Adoption of ESG Across Various Industries

2.4.3 Advantages of the Implementation of ESG

Chapter 3 Healthcare Industry and Environmental Impact

3.1 Environmental Footprint of the Healthcare Industry

3.2 Climate Change

3.2.1 Impact of Climate Change on Human Health

3.2.2 Sources of Healthcare Climate Footprint

3.3 Greenhouse Gas Emissions

3.3.1 Greenhouse Gas Protocol Scopes 1, 2, and 3

3.3.2 Growing Focus on Scope 3 Emissions

3.3.3 Nhs to Deliver Net Zero Health Service by 2040

3.4 Potential Impact of Health Sector Actions in Reducing Emissions

3.5 Government Support for Healthcare Sector to Achieve ESG Goals

3.6 Resources to Support Measurement and Action Toward Decarbonization

3.7 Biomedical Waste

3.8 Recommendations

Chapter 4 Healthcare Industry and Social Impact

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Impact of Covid-19 on Healthcare Workforce

4.3 Social Factors in Healthcare Industry

4.3.1 Inclusion, Diversity and Equity

4.3.2 Supporting Global Workforce

4.3.3 Patient Safety and Product Quality

4.3.4 Data Privacy and Security

4.3.5 Supply Chain Responsibility

4.4 Recommendations

Chapter 5 Healthcare Industry and Governance Impact

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Existing Issues Pertaining to Healthcare Governance

5.3 Components of Healthcare Governance

5.3.1 Factors in Assessing Governance Disclosure in Hospitals

5.4 Recommendations

Chapter 6 Market Dynamics of ESG in Healthcare

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Drivers

6.2.1 Growing Investments in ESG Strategies

6.2.2 Increasing Awareness Regarding ESG in Public

6.3 Market Challenges

6.3.1 Lack of Standard Framework

6.3.2 Lack of Consistency in Implementation

6.4 Market Opportunities

6.4.1 Climate Change

6.4.2 Launch of Favorable Initiatives and Measures

Chapter 7 ESG Activities Among Players in the Healthcare Market

