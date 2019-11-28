Global Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) Market Size was at USD 125 Billion in 2015, and is Estimated to Reach USD 297 Billion by 2022, With a CAGR of 13.2% - Valuates Reports™

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Healthcare IT Market Overview : 2022

The global healthcare IT market size was valued at USD 125 billion in 2015, reaching USD 297 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 13.2%.

This market growth is due to the increasing demand for patient safety & data reliability, the need to minimize healthcare costs, and the introduction of various healthcare policies that promote the use of HCIT in healthcare facilities.

Healthcare IT bridges all healthcare companies, minimizing human errors and reducing costs. It is also expected that, during the forecast period, increased demand for better healthcare facilities and increased demand for integrated healthcare systems will drive this sector.

TRENDS AFFECTING HEALTHCARE IT MARKET SHARE

Government initiatives

Technological advancement

Rising investments from healthcare IT players

Increasing number of patients

REGION WISE ANALYSIS OF HEALTHCARE IT MARKET

North America accounts for the largest share of the healthcare IT market. The large shares of this region can be attributed to the technical capabilities of the healthcare industry and the existence in these regions of well-established healthcare IT networks.

accounts for the largest share of the healthcare IT market. The large shares of this region can be attributed to the technical capabilities of the healthcare industry and the existence in these regions of well-established healthcare IT networks. Asia-Pacific has huge market potential. India and China , led by South Korea , are some of the fastest growing economies. Consequently, the government has made numerous efforts to improve healthcare services and provide better infrastructure in these rapidly developing economies.

Segment In Healthcare IT Market By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America



Middle East



Africa

KEY BENEFITS OF BUYING HEALTHCARE IT MARKET REPORT

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Healthcare Information Technology market with the current trends and future estimations to reveal the imminent investment opportunities in market.

The report provides a quantitative analysis for the period of 2014‐2022 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the Healthcare Information Technology market by product, explains various types of product and HCIT solutions used by different healthcare organizations.

Competitive intelligence highlights the business practices followed by leading market players across different geographical regions.

Strategies of key market players (within the HCIT market), are profiled in this report, which predicts the competitive outlook of global Healthcare IT testing devices market.

HEALTHCARE IT MARKET CLASSIFICATION

The Global Healthcare IT market is segmented into product and end-user

1. Segment In Healthcare IT Market By Product Type

Healthcare Provider Solutions

Clinical Solutions



Electronic Health/Medical Records





Vendor Neutral Archive (Vna)





Computerized Physician Order Entry





Clinical Decision Support Systems





Radiology Information Systems





Radiation Dose Management Solution





Specialty Management Information Systems





Medical Image Processing & Analysis Solution





Healthcare It Integration Systems





Practice Management Systems





Laboratory Information Systems





Digital Pathology Solutions





Mhealth Solutions





Telehealth Solutions



Non-clinical Solutions



Pharmacy Information Systems





Medication Management Systems





Electronic Medication Administration Records Solution







Barcode Medication Administration Solution







Medication Inventory Management Systems







Medication Assurance Systems





Healthcare Asset Management





Equipment Management Systems







Patient Tracking and Management Solution







Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Solution





Workforce Management Systems





Revenue Cycle Management Solution





Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration







Computer Assisted Coding Systems







Patient Scheduling Solution







Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions







Electronic Data Interchange Solution





Financial Management Systems





Medical Document Management Systems





Healthcare Information Exchanges





Population Health Management Solution





Supply Chain Management Solution





Procurement management







Inventory Management





Healthcare Analytics





Clinical Analytics







Financial Analytics







Operational and Administrative Analytics





Customer Relationship Management Solution

Healthcare Payer Solutions

Pharmacy Analysis and Audit Solution



Claims Management Solution



Fraud Management Solution



Computer-assisted Coding Systems



Payment Management Solution



Patient Billing Management Solution





Provider Billing Management Solution



Provider Network Management Solution



Member Eligibility Management Solution



Customer Relationship Management Solution



Medical Document Management Solution



Others (General Ledger & Payroll Management)

Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services

Provider Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services



Medical Document Management Services





Pharmacy Information Management Services





Laboratory Information Management Services





Revenue Cycle Management Services





Others



Payer Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services



Claim Management Solution





Customer Relationship Management Services





Billing System





Fraud Detection





Others



Operational Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services



Supply Chain Management Services





Business Process Management Services





Others

IT Infrastructure Management Services

2. Segment In Healthcare IT Market By End-User

Healthcare Providers

Hospitals



Ambulatory Care Centers



Diagnostic & Imaging Centers



Pharmacies



Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)

Healthcare Payers

Private Payers



Public Payers

