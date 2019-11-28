Global Healthcare Information Technology (HCIT) Market Size was at USD 125 Billion in 2015, and is Estimated to Reach USD 297 Billion by 2022, With a CAGR of 13.2% - Valuates Reports™
Global Healthcare IT Market Overview : 2022
The global healthcare IT market size was valued at USD 125 billion in 2015, reaching USD 297 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 13.2%.
This market growth is due to the increasing demand for patient safety & data reliability, the need to minimize healthcare costs, and the introduction of various healthcare policies that promote the use of HCIT in healthcare facilities.
Healthcare IT bridges all healthcare companies, minimizing human errors and reducing costs. It is also expected that, during the forecast period, increased demand for better healthcare facilities and increased demand for integrated healthcare systems will drive this sector.
TRENDS AFFECTING HEALTHCARE IT MARKET SHARE
- Government initiatives
- Technological advancement
- Rising investments from healthcare IT players
- Increasing number of patients
REGION WISE ANALYSIS OF HEALTHCARE IT MARKET
- North America accounts for the largest share of the healthcare IT market. The large shares of this region can be attributed to the technical capabilities of the healthcare industry and the existence in these regions of well-established healthcare IT networks.
- Asia-Pacific has huge market potential. India and China, led by South Korea, are some of the fastest growing economies. Consequently, the government has made numerous efforts to improve healthcare services and provide better infrastructure in these rapidly developing economies.
Segment In Healthcare IT Market By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
HEALTHCARE IT MARKET CLASSIFICATION
The Global Healthcare IT market is segmented into product and end-user
1. Segment In Healthcare IT Market By Product Type
- Healthcare Provider Solutions
- Clinical Solutions
- Electronic Health/Medical Records
- Vendor Neutral Archive (Vna)
- Computerized Physician Order Entry
- Clinical Decision Support Systems
- Radiology Information Systems
- Radiation Dose Management Solution
- Specialty Management Information Systems
- Medical Image Processing & Analysis Solution
- Healthcare It Integration Systems
- Practice Management Systems
- Laboratory Information Systems
- Digital Pathology Solutions
- Mhealth Solutions
- Telehealth Solutions
- Non-clinical Solutions
- Pharmacy Information Systems
- Medication Management Systems
- Electronic Medication Administration Records Solution
- Barcode Medication Administration Solution
- Medication Inventory Management Systems
- Medication Assurance Systems
- Healthcare Asset Management
- Equipment Management Systems
- Patient Tracking and Management Solution
- Temperature and Humidity Monitoring Solution
- Workforce Management Systems
- Revenue Cycle Management Solution
- Admission Discharge Transfer/Registration
- Computer Assisted Coding Systems
- Patient Scheduling Solution
- Patient Billing and Claims Management Solutions
- Electronic Data Interchange Solution
- Financial Management Systems
- Medical Document Management Systems
- Healthcare Information Exchanges
- Population Health Management Solution
- Supply Chain Management Solution
- Procurement management
- Inventory Management
- Healthcare Analytics
- Clinical Analytics
- Financial Analytics
- Operational and Administrative Analytics
- Customer Relationship Management Solution
- Healthcare Payer Solutions
- Pharmacy Analysis and Audit Solution
- Claims Management Solution
- Fraud Management Solution
- Computer-assisted Coding Systems
- Payment Management Solution
- Patient Billing Management Solution
- Provider Billing Management Solution
- Provider Network Management Solution
- Member Eligibility Management Solution
- Customer Relationship Management Solution
- Medical Document Management Solution
- Others (General Ledger & Payroll Management)
- Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
- Provider Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
- Medical Document Management Services
- Pharmacy Information Management Services
- Laboratory Information Management Services
- Revenue Cycle Management Services
- Others
- Payer Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
- Claim Management Solution
- Customer Relationship Management Services
- Billing System
- Fraud Detection
- Others
- Operational Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services
- Supply Chain Management Services
- Business Process Management Services
- Others
- IT Infrastructure Management Services
2. Segment In Healthcare IT Market By End-User
- Healthcare Providers
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
- Pharmacies
- Others (Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Centers)
- Healthcare Payers
- Private Payers
- Public Payers
