Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market 2020-2024: Key Players are Cerner Corp, McKesson Corp, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions,, and GE Healthcare

DUBLIN, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global healthcare information technology (IT) market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously.

The healthcare information technology (IT) market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, proliferation of mobile devices, rising volume of healthcare data, growing adoption of electronic health record (EHR), favorable government initiatives for promoting healthcare technology, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, security concerns, etc.

Healthcare information technology has a long history with the continuous development of new and innovative healthcare technologies. The healthcare information technology (IT) market can be segmented on the basis of solution (Electronic Health Record (EHR), Radiology Information Systems, mHealth, Electronic Prescribing System, Telemedicine, Healthcare Analytics, Supply Chain Management, Revenue Cycle Management, and Others); delivery mode (On-premise, and Cloud-based (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS); component (Services, Software, and Hardware); and end user (Healthcare Providers, and Healthcare Payers).

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global healthcare IT market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global healthcare IT market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the healthcare IT market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and General Electric Company (GE Healthcare) are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Company Coverage

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

General Electric Company (GE Healthcare)

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Healthcare Information Technology (IT): An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Healthcare Information Technology

2.1.2 History of Healthcare Information Technology

2.2 Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation by Solution

2.2.2 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation

2.2.3 Healthcare Information Technology Segmentation by End User



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Healthcare IT Market by Solution (Revenue Cycle Management, Telemedicine, mHealth, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Healthcare Analytics and Others)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare IT Market by Component (Services, Software and Hardware)

3.1.4 Global Healthcare IT Market by End User (Healthcare Provider and Healthcare Payer)

3.1.5 Global Healthcare IT Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Solution Analysis

3.2.1 Global Revenue Cycle Management Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Telemedicine Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.3 Global mHealth Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Electronic Health Record (EHR) Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Healthcare Analytics Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Others Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: Component Analysis

3.3.1 Global Hardware Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Software Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Services Healthcare IT Market by Value

3.4 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: End User Analysis

3.4.1 Global Healthcare IT Provider Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Healthcare IT Payer Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.2 Europe Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.3 Asia Pacific Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis

4.4 ROW Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Information Technology (IT)



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Proliferation of Mobile Devices

6.1.3 Rising Volume of Healthcare Data

6.1.4 Growing Adoption of Electronic Health Record (EHR)

6.1.5 Favorable Government Initiatives for Promoting Healthcare Technology

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Cost Involved

6.2.2 Security Concerns

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Growing Adoption of Telemedicine

6.3.2 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Technology

6.3.3 Emergence of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT)

6.3.4 Rising Popularity of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare

6.3.5 Surging Investments in 5G Technology

6.3.6 Escalating Acceptance of mHealth Solutions

6.3.7 Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Healthcare IT Services

6.3.8 Growing Use of Blockchain in Healthcare



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Market Players by Main Focus Areas

7.3 The US Healthcare Information Technology (IT) Players by Market Share



8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g0dbhp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

